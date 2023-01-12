Incoming Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Days before stepping onto campus in Norman, incoming five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold collected another high school honor Thursday afternoon.

Arnold, the coveted signee from Texas’ Denton Guyer High School, has been named the Gatorade National Player, claiming the honor over Texas-bound quarterback Arch Manning and USC quarterback commit Malachi Nelson.

Arnold is the Sooners’ first high-school signee to earn Gatorade’s annual national honor and the second winner in program history. Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy recepient who began his college career at Texas A&M, was the 2014 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Arnold is one of 14 signees to the Sooners’ 2023 class expected to report for the spring semester next week and will take part in spring camp later this year.

"Incredibly proud of Jackson," OU coach Brent Venables said in a statement. "Being named national player of the year is obviously quite an honor. But he's even more impactful and every bit as achieved off the field, as a leader and a person who stands for what's right. Couldn't be more proud of him and thankful that he's chosen Oklahoma. He's going to lead our 2023 recruiting class into the future. The best is yet to come for him, no doubt."

Arnold committed to OU on Jan. 24, 2022 and joins the Sooners as the fourth-ranked quarterback and the No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. According to the same service, he is OU’s seventh-highest rated signee in the modern recruiting era.

Arnold amassed more than 7,000 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns with 28-3 record as a two-year starter at Denton Guyer. On the ground, he added 1,580 yards and 36 touchdowns in the final two seasons of his high school career.

Arnold turned in a standout performance in the Under Armour All-America Game Earlier this month, completing 12-of-23 passes for 100 passing yards and a touchdown with another 50 rushing yards. His 23-yard, second-quarter touchdown pass to Utah signee Mikey Matthews marked Team Speed’s only points of the game.

With his mid-year enrollment this month, Arnold will dive immediately into competition on the Sooners’ depth chart at quarterback with 2021 four-star signee Nick Evers — now at Wisconsin — the lone departure from the top of OU’s 2022 quarterback group.

Dillon Gabriel, who announced his plans to return in 2023 on Jan. 5, enters the new season as the presumed starter with former Pitt transfer Davis Beville and former Tyler College Junior College General Booty still remaining.