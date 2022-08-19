In Year 3 on the OU coaching staff, DeMarco Murray remains a calm, commanding force

NORMAN — For a few moments, for however long one of Michael Turk’s booming punts will hang in the sky before it returns to earth, DeMarco Murray was quiet.

Oklahoma’s running backs coach had his arms folded. Positioned behind a trio of punt returners on the rugby fields just west of Lloyd Noble Center during Tuesday’s practice session, he looked on intently, wearing an all-gray sweatpants/performance shirt combo and filling it out the way 34-year-old former NFL running backs usually do.

Then, suddenly, Turk’s punt fell into the hands of freshman Gavin Freeman and Murray was silent no more.

“You can’t catch a ball like that. That’s not how we catch it!” Murray barked at the first-year wide receiver from Heritage Hall.

Freeman nodded his head, got back in line and the punt drill moved on. He executed the next attempt better.

Quiet one moment, loud the next, Murray carries a calm yet commanding presence on the practice field. A record-setting rusher with the Sooners more than a decade ago, then an All-Pro NFL running back, today Murray fills the role of position coach.

This fall marks his fourth season in coaching, a second career launched when Murray’s first one ended after seven seasons in the NFL.

His start came at Arizona with former OU assistant Kevin Sumlin in 2019 before Murray returned to Norman to coach the Sooners’ running backs a year later. Now, ahead of his third season back at OU, Murray stands as the Sooners’ second-longest tenured assistant coach and one of only three remaining holdovers from Lincoln Riley’s staff.

Deep down, Murray knew all along he would wind up back in Norman.

“This is a great place to be,” Murray said in April. “I've always told my family, my wife, that at some point I'm going to end up in Norman, Oklahoma. I didn't know if that was going to be coaching or just living here. This is a great place for my kids. They love it.”

And while coaching has long been innate to Murray, something teammates picked up on during his playing days with the Sooners from 2007-10, it’s now become comfortable over his three years with OU.

Before Tuesday’s session, Murray exchanged jokes with running backs Marcus Major and Gavin Sawchuck. A few minutes later, he was chatting with transfer wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton.

About 30 minutes into practice, on the field adjacent to the one where Murray had shouted at Freeman moments earlier, he took on the role of in-motion wide receiver during a hand-off drill with quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Eric Gray.

“You’re still learning every day,” Murray said. “For me, I’ve always prided myself on being a teacher even when I was a player. Helping guys verbally or helping them watch film. So I feel comfortable. I like where I am. I like to just do my job and stay in my lane. I enjoy it.”

In addition to comfort in his experience, Murray also has solace in numbers this fall. It’s a departure from a year ago when injuries and eligibility issues left the Sooners with only two scholarship running backs for lengthy spells.

“I was nervous,” Murray said. “Every day. Every day.”

Unlike last fall, the 2022 iteration of OU football isn’t lacking depth at the running back position.

Behind Gray, there’s Major, Sawchuck, another freshman in Jovantae Barnes and walk-ons Tawee Walker and Bentavious Thompson in a system under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby that’s tended to make use of multiple running backs in the past.

That has Murray focused on managing each of his running backs and drawing on his own experience to do it.

“For me, having played the position and understanding training camp, understanding reps, making sure I don’t want to wear my guys down,” he said. “But also you want them to get that work in and make sure they’re ready to withstand a grueling season. I’ve always done a good job at taking care of my guys early on. But also I gotta make sure they’re ready come October or November.”

And as Murray has found his own comfort in the job, he has become a source of it for players like Gray.

When Riley left for USC in the final weeks of the Tennessee transfer's first season at OU, the grass elsewhere could have looked greener. Yet it was Murray, in his commitment to stay at OU, who helped keep Gray — the Sooners' expected lead running back this fall — in Norman, too.

And whether it's one of those quiet moments or another when Murray is a bit more vocal, Gray is among the OU running backs relishing every bit they get from the third-year position coach.

I’ve learned a lot from him in the short time I’ve been here just learning from the NFL mindset," Gray said. "He definitely still got that pro mindset, that NFL mindset, and the quicker I get it that helps me.”