In OU, cornerback Kani Walker found the 'second home' he was looking out of the transfer portal

NORMAN — When Kani Walker entered the transfer portal on Jan. 10 following a frustrating freshman season, the then-Louisville cornerback had a sense of what he wanted in his next school.

In his very first conversation with Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof and first-year head coach Brent Venables, he found it.

“(Roof) passed the phone to (Venables) and we talked for hours,” Walker recalled Monday. “Just talking about life. And the last 10 minutes we talked about football. So that kind of threw me off a little bit because a lot of times people just talk about football. I'd definitely say that mutual connection about life itself (helped bring me here).

“You don't play football for the rest of your life, and I think that was one of the most important things to me that would make me want to choose OU. It was like — life after football, and then what? Can you come back to these coaches? Can you come back to the facility and still feel welcome home and stuff like that? So I feel like it was a no-brainer.”

The connection with Venables and the Sooners — forged with an assist from a coach at Georgia’s Douglas County High School — sealed it for Walker. The former three-star recruit in the class of 2021 committed to OU seven days after jumping into the portal and this spring finds himself settling into his new home in the Sooners’ secondary with a fresh start in Norman.

“I'm hungry,” Walker said. “I feel like this is the time to actually really make a name for myself. It will be on me if I don’t live up to this opportunity, because it's not like they're not giving me a chance.”

He brings with him to OU jump-off-the-page size at the cornerback position.

Walker is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds on the Sooners' spring roster. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai spoke earlier this month about coaching Walker to channel his combination of size and speed into playing big and physical.

“You have to have a brand on the football field,” Valai said on April 5. “He’s learning that. He’s finding that.”

But Walker also arrives after a rocky freshman year with the Cardinals. Initially committed to Boston College, Walker flipped to Louisville and made only one tackle in five games last fall. On Monday, he alluded to "some more personal stuff going on in life" that also played a factor in a year that didn't go to plan.

That challenging debut season, however, molded the player who transferred to OU searching for a new start in the offseason that followed it.

"It definitely taught me how to really be a man," Walker said. "You're a freshman. You're going into college. You don't know what's going on. You don't know what type of adversity that may hit or stuff like that. So just going through that year alone helped me a lot."

The season at Louisville also gave Walker a changed perspective as he jumped into his second recruitment.

Among the helping hands in Walker's process the second time around was Johnny White, his head coach from Douglas County. White's connection to Roof, the 58-year coordinator coordinator with Georgia roots, proved the initial link between Walker and OU.

And when Walker took his visit to Norman, everything he felt speaking to Roof and Venables on the phone was validated in person, down to the order of operations.

"What stood out to me was that we ain’t take pictures until the last five minutes, so that was like my most important thing to me," Walker said. "Like I didn’t really care about the pictures and stuff like that ... I just want to understand who these people are because this is my second home.

"It’s going to be my second home for the next, well, really the rest of my life."

The Sooners' split squad meets this weekend for its spring scrimmage. Walker enters eager for his first taste of life in his adopted second home.

"I can't wait until Saturday," he said.

