In midst of three-game losing streak, what advice is Drake Stoops receiving from father and legendary OU coach Bob Stoops?

NORMAN — Drake Stoops’ entire life has been surrounded by Oklahoma football.

He was born in the summer of 1999, just months before his father Bob coached his first game at OU.

Drake Stoops teethed on Sooners football and despite having a handful of scholarship offers, he chose to become a walk-on at Oklahoma in 2018.

The program’s current three-game losing streak is the longest not only for his playing career, but also his entire life.

Has he received any advice from his father, the Sooners’ all-time winningest coach?

“Definitely just step up, be a leader and the guys need you right now,” Drake Stoops said. “He’s been there. He’s been through tough losses before. He knows how that can go and how younger guys need to be led. Understand that this isn’t the end of the world.

“He tells me to step up and be a leader. At the end of the day, he’s there for me and always supports us. I appreciate that.”

Drake Stoops will try to help guide the team back into the win column during Saturday’s 11 a.m. Homecoming contest against Kansas.

Leadership is essential, the wide receiver said. It’s important that younger players understand the best thing for the team to do is learn from the past three weeks and focus on KU.

Looking back at setbacks can help growth.

“Obviously, as competitors we’re all a little disappointed and frustrated. This isn’t how any of us envisioned us starting the first six games of the season,” Drake Stoops said, pointing out the 3-3 record. “We put the game to rest (Monday). We watched film (Sunday). We watched it again (Monday). We went through it with the coaches. Now it’s time to put our best foot forward for Kansas, which is a really good football team coming in on Saturday.”

Stoops has been around the program enough to feel the frustration of Sooner Nation as well. This is new territory for a generation of fans.

“Just as a competitor, you don’t like to lose. I definitely feel the urgency to win football games. Of course, we’d love to turn it around, but at the end of the day it comes down to winning each game and going 1-0 each week,” he said.

The offense needs to find consistency, he said. While all eyes have been on the defensive struggles, Stoops said the defense has been put in tough positions because of turnovers or the offense’s inability to sustain drives.

There’s a need to play more complementary football and reward the defense when it forces a three-and-out or gets an interception.

Dillon Gabriel’s status hasn’t officially been announced for Saturday’s contest. But the quarterback got the team together last weekend to talk through the recent issues.

He said being inspired isn’t hard to do.

“Not when the whole world is counting you out and everyone is kind of crucifying you in the media, it’s kind of easy to stick together,” he said. “We’re all we’ve got and we’re all we need right now. It’s easy for us to all stick together and have each other’s back because no one else does.”