In Joe Bamisile and Grant Sherfield, Sooners have talented duo in need of NCAA transfer waivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — There are several similarities between Grant Sherfield and Joe Bamisile, the Nevada transfer who signed with Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program this week and the George Washington guard who joined the Sooners earlier this spring.

The players come to Norman from their own respective mid-major programs, for instance. Both slot into positions of need in a Sooners’ backcourt weakened by graduation and outgoing transfers, as well.

Each is a proven scorer, too. Sherfield paced the Wolf Pack and finished fifth in the Mountain West Conference this past season averaging 19.1 points. Only three players in the Atlantic 10 poured in more than Bamilsile’s 16.3 points per game in 2021-22.

And like Bamisile, Sherfield is a second-time transfer headed to his third school, meaning he too will require an NCAA waiver in order to gain eligibility at OU for the 2022-23 season.

"It is a balance,” said coach Porter Moser on Thursday, speaking on the uncertain statuses of the Sooners’ two transfers ahead of the final OU Coaches Caravan stop in Oklahoma City.

“That's why you have to keep filling holes. You go down the road with a mentality of if you think it’s going to happen. You have to weigh those things in and say 'Is it worth it to go down that road?' And that's what we've chosen to do."

When Sherfield withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and signed with the Sooners, OU gained another potentially crucial piece to its puzzle for Moser’s second season at the Lloyd Noble Center. Yet, as the calendar approaches June with two open scholarships remaining on the Sooners’ roster for next season, neither Sherfield or Bamisile is a given to be available when OU tips off in November.

In order for either to contribute next season, they will need some help from the NCAA in the form of a transfer waiver.

As things stand, the duo sits within the pool of men’s college basketball players who have hit the portal this offseason for a second time in their careers who now await word from the NCAA. Sherfield comes to Norman by way of Wichita State and Nevada. Before George Washington, Bamisile began his college career at Virginia Tech.

Per NCAA rules, student athletes across the country hold a one-time eligibility waiver to transfer, an option hordes have taken advantage of since the advent of the transfer portal in 2018. Last spring, the NCAA Division I Council updated its waiver guidelines for those seeking to transfer for a second time, granting waivers for transfer tied to “unique, extenuating and extraordinary circumstances outside the student’s control.”

Under a loose interpretation of those rules, Bamisile could point to the departure of coach Jamion Christian at the end his debut season with the program. Sherfield’s case is less clear.

On Thursday, Moser deemed the question an issue of “student-athlete welfare” for athletes across the country. Speaking on Bamisile last month, the 53-year-old coach emphasized the uncertainty that hinges over any given NCAA decision.

“There are so many moving parts. (You) start hearing on one side they might just give another waiver again. You really don’t know. You’re hearing stuff like that. You never know with stuff like that,” Moser said on April 28. “I know (with) the transfer portal that they didn’t want to get into the waiver business. But here we are. There are going to be a lot of waivers.

"We’ll see how that plays out.”

If the pair of transfers do receive immediate eligibility, OU may have a duo capable of replacing the guard production OU received from Jordan Goldwire, Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless in Moser’s debut campaign. Between Sherfield and Bamisile, a combined 35.4 points are residing at the guard position for the Sooners.

Bamisile, as described by Moser, is a long guard who can score on the wing. In Sherfield, the second-year coach sees the key to his ball-screen offense and foil to big-man Tanner Groves in the pick-and-pop game.

"He’s elite when it comes to ball-screen offense," Moser said. "I can give you all the analytics with ball-screen offense. He’s elite with them, and we set a ton of them."

Entering Year 2, Moser has bolstered his backcourt this offseason. Whether his new additions will have an impact in 2022-23 lies, at least in part, in the hands of the NCAA.

