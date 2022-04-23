In an offseason of uncertainty, Mayfield finds comfort in OU homecoming

NORMAN — Early Friday morning, an Oklahoma legend stood in front of the current crop of Sooners and told his story. Baker Mayfield started from the beginning.

He told them about the doubts he had about walking on at OU — his dream school — in 2013 and about heading to Texas Tech instead. He walked them down his path back to that dream school and to the Sooners in 2014, the one that took him from walk-on to Heisman Trophy winner to No. 1 overall draft pick in seemingly rapid succession. He ran them through the ups and dove into the downs that left him “stripped to the studs”.

Little more than 24 hours before the university’s public dedication of his 9-foot-tall statue in Heisman Park, Mayfield bared his soul to room full of admiring college football players.

“It was really important to him,” coach Brent Venables said Saturday night.

“I didn’t ask him. He asked if he could. He wanted to get in front of the team. And it was probably pretty therapeutic for him. I’m hopeful that this … I know it was a great moment for him to help him as he takes on this next journey in his life.”

This weekend marked a Mayfield homecoming in Norman, culminating Saturday in the statue ceremony at halftime of the Sooners’ 2022 spring game. More than 75,000 fans packed into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to see the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner honored. Fellow OU Heisman winners Steve Owens, Jason White and Kyler Murray were on hand to witness the ceremony.

The day’s celebrations and Mayfield’s return to campus arrived while his professional career future stands uncertain.

In mid-March, the Cleveland Browns quarterback requested a trade from the team that selected him with the top overall pick in 2018. One potential landing spot after the another dried up in the month that followed. Mayfield hinted Saturday that some clarity could arrive in the next week.

But in Norman, he got to return to the campus and the program that birthed his rising star from 2015-17.

He spoke to Venables' collection of players Friday morning. Saw old friends on the various stops he made across a packed schedule of events. And on the weekend he joined the likes of White and Sam Bradford, he got to reflect on the exclusive company he now keeps.

“Those are guys that I idolized at that point in my life,” Mayfield said. “And so to be up there and we can relate. We can talk. It doesn’t have to be about football. It’s pretty special to me. It’s an honor to be able to talk to those guys and just be friends.”

Mayfield also got to admire his bronze figure that now stands immediately east of Owen Field.

For a player whose collection of greatest moments included so many that happened without a football in his hands — at Ohio State, at Kansas, etc. — fans wondered just how much the portrait might capture his overwhelming sprit. Instead, Mayfield and OU opted for a more modest stiff arm pose from a run against Oklahoma State.

“We all know Joe Castiglione is going to keep it pretty appropriate,” he said. “So the flag plant was never going to happen.

“They gave me a couple of options. And I thought no better way to keep a statue in the state of Oklahoma than for it to be a stiff-arm over your little brother. Forever. They have to deal with that one.”

And the trip back gave Mayfield a chance to reconnect at OU.

He spent 30 minutes in Venables’ office. Neither the quarterback nor the head coach wanted to discuss their 2015 Orange Bowl meeting on Saturday. Mayfield came away impressed with Venables’ energy.

“I would have loved to have played for him,” Mayfield said.

He got to meet with Venables’ players, too. And in telling them his story, and in savoring the reception he received back at OU, Mayfield found comfort in an offseason that has offered little to this point.

“It’s pretty cool to come back to where this all started,” he said. “It’s a good reset being around family, friends, loved ones. Just to have that home base, you know? You always have somewhere to go back to, that you can lean on. It’s pretty cool.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.