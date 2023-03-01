NORMAN — After Porter Moser and his staff parse the film and finish their postgame debrief from a 77-76 win over West Virginia, Doc Sadler steps out of Oklahoma’s men’s basketball offices and begins his commute home.

It’s mid-January in his 45th season in college basketball. Sadler, the special advisor Moser added to his staff in the early weeks of his second season at OU, is 62 years old.

He walks down a flight of stairs, across the Sooners’ practice gym and through a hallway before climbing the 28 steps up to the weight room inside Griffin Family Performance Center. Sadler braces for the winter chill in white basketball sneakers, sweatpants and an unzipped parka over a t-shirt from Winged Foot Golf Club. In the distance, he sees a granite-hued Winnebago with tinted windows that sits alone parked only a few hundred yards southwest of Lloyd Noble Center.

Some nights, unprotected from the whirring wind, the camper van rocks back and forth.

Outside in the mostly empty parking lot, Sadler spots a reporter he met days earlier at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse. They chat about holding off a late Mountaineers’ surge and OU’s second Big 12 win of 2023. They talk about Winged Foot, the host site of seven major golf championships situated in the suburbs of New York City; Sadler recently played a round there with friends.

Eventually, the small talk runs out and Sadler points to the camper. He grins and walks the few more steps necessary to complete the shortest commute of a career that’s spanned 13 schools across nine states in six different decades.

“It’s home,” he’ll later say of the vehicle. “I don’t have to check GPS to see how much driving time it is or nothing.”

Doc Sadler — the Eddie Sutton disciple who spent 13 seasons as a Division I head coach, one of Moser’s closest confidantes in a challenging sophomore season coaching at OU — lives in a van.

The motorhome, to be precise, is a Travato 59KL. It runs 21-feet long and six-feet three-inches wide, powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with a Ram ProMaster chassis. Around the team facility and among friends across the country, it’s known famously as “The Docster.”

Inside the eponymous van — parked precisely 371 steps from center court inside Lloyd Noble Center — is where Sadler has spent his season in Norman, a ride that began with an early November phone call after former OU assistant Matt Brady resigned six days before the start of the 2022-23 regular season. Until he returns to his home in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Sadler will remain among the estimated 140,000 Americans living the van life, according to the latest available census data.

Weeks after the parking lot encounter, Sadler yanks the van’s sliding door open.

Inside, he runs through a list of places: the ones he's been to and the others he intends to someday visit with Tonya, the high school sweetheart he married on Aug. 2, 1991. Doc was the quarterback in Greenwood, Arkansas. Tonya was the cheerleader who wore his No. 10 on her sweater.

That was before Sadler caught on as a student manager under Sutton at Arkansas; before his decade-and-a-half as an assistant with seven different programs from 1982-98; before he got his first crack as a head coach at Westark Community College (now Arkansas-Fort Smith) and before head coaching stints at UTEP (2004-06), Nebraska (2006-12) and Southern Miss (2014-19); before the fall of 2022 when Sadler thought he was finished with a career in college basketball that’s spanned eight U.S. presidencies.

While Doc coached and jumped from one job to the next, Tonya stayed home to raise their two sons, packing up one home after another. Last summer, they bought the van to explore the country together, taking the kinds of trips the basketball calendar had often kept them from for the better part of the last 50 years.

“Go to all the places that we had on our bucket list,” says Tonya, who has remained back in Florida this season. “Wherever we wanted to go, whenever we wanted to go.”

“The Docster” has visited the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, and some of college football’s greatest venues. It’s traveled through Times Square and delivered the Sadlers to places like Madison Square Garden where they saw the rapper Post Malone last fall; Tonya is a fan, Doc enjoyed the concert better than he expected.

On a fall swing through New England, they ate $33 lobster rolls, visited the Bush compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, and fulfilled a dream of whale watching off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Ahead, there’s plans for trips to Yellowstone and the Florida Keys. Sadler has already mapped out the road trip to Alaska in his head.

But for the last four months, the van has sat mostly stationary in a parking lot in Norman; a wrinkle in Sadler's latest stop in a lifetime in coaching.

His position as an advisor limits Sadler from on-court coaching, but he’s carved a role with the Sooners as trusted counsel to Moser and deliverer of perspective to OU players all the way through the final stages of an often frustrating 2022-23 season that continues with a visit to No. 11 Kansas State Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

“He’s always around,” Moser jokes. “Doc’s just got a great spirit about him.”

Sadler arrived to work in Norman behind the wheel of the key to the retirement plans he and Tonya laid out together after a lifetime in basketball. Months after arriving at OU, Doc Sadler isn’t yet sure where he’ll park next.

“I was really going into (this year) thinking I was done coaching,” he says. “But now that I’ve come back here I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

Before he opted for life in a van and a return to the rigors of major college basketball, Sadler had some nice plans for his first year away from the game since 1979. He was excited about them, too; “I was looking forward to doing nothing,” he says.

Settled in Fort Walton Beach because Tonya loves the beach, his plans to do “nothing” more closely resembled a loose schedule of road trips to see games and check in on old friends.

Sadler took one summer trip to Alabama to visit Nate Oats and a former Iowa State assistant, Charlie Henry. On another, he hit Kansas for golf with a group that included Bill Self. Sadler considers the Jayhawks' coach a dear friend. Back in 1993, the pair of former Sutton assistants were the two finalists for the Oral Roberts job Self took and Sadler later spent a season in Lawrence in 2012-13.

On the calendar for November were plans to see Texas host Gonzaga in Austin, a trip to the Bahamas for the "Battle 4 Atlantis" and a double-dip on football and basketball at Mississippi State.

When Moser called on a Friday afternoon offering a spot on his staff, Sadler was watching a practice at Northwest Florida Junior College.

“That’s what I was going to go do,” Sadler says. “Park it and spend two or three days in one place. Then go to the next. Kind of like John Madden did. I was going to be in ‘The Docster.’ He was in the ‘Madden Cruiser.’”

Coaching, in the Sadler family, was the family business. His brother, Pedro, finished a 39-year high school career coaching golf and basketball in 2018. The sons picked up the trade from their father, Charles Sadler, who went by the nickname “Jeep.”.

Sometime during his 30-plus years coaching high school football, Jeep took a job at Subiaco Academy in Northwest Arkansas and lived in a trailer plugged into the school’s gymnasium. Before he passed away, Jeep joined his son for a cross-country road trip that included stops at the Hoover Dam, Golden Gate Bridge and the Grand Canyon.

“That was just kind of neat,” Sadler says. “I’m reliving my dad’s life and I enjoy it.”

So why leave retirement to fill an in-season hole on Moser's staff?

Sadler explains that he understood what Moser wanted from an advisor. Someone who would sit back, listen and bring perspective; someone who knew what it was like to sit in the head coach's seat.

Tonya credits a longstanding friendship between Moser and Sadler. They met as assistants in the old Southwest Conference in the early 1990s and later overlapped in Arkansas. When former Razorback Sidney Moncrief took over at Arkansas-Little Rock in 1999, Sadler told him to hang onto Moser from the existing staff.

Moser had his first head coaching job with the Trojans a year later.

Fred Hoiberg hired Sadler ahead of his fourth season in charge at Iowa State in 2013 and later brought him on again when he got to Nebraska in 2019. After leading the Huskers from 2006-12, Sadler returned in assistant roles from 2019-22.

Hoiberg himself took a break from coaching after he was fired by the Chicago Bulls in 2018. He acknowledges the first two points —Sadler’s understanding of the role Moser envisioned and the connection the pair share — and ponders another, simpler explanation.

"You miss it," Hoiberg says. "For the one year I was out of it I missed those personal interactions. I’m glad Doc did get an opportunity to get away to travel around the country. But you end up missing it at the end of the day."

The grand tour of "The Docster" doesn’t take all that long.

Inside, there’s two twin beds, a refrigerator, a “wet bathroom” with a shower Sadler seldom uses (he prefers the locker room showers instead) and a burner stove top with a convection oven he uses even less.

Most of the time, he'll eat out with the coaching staff. The extent of Sadler's home cooking is the occasional plate of nachos. On the wall, there’s a 24-inch TV that at any given time might be streaming basketball, some other sport, cable news or reruns of Gunsmoke and the Andy Griffith Show. An essential space heater sits in a corner.

At retail, the vehicle goes for roughly $150,000. The camper’s width and length, Sadler says, has sharpened his parallel parking skills. A visit to the northeast left him acutely aware of its 9.4-foot clearance.

“Reason I know that is you need to know that in tunnels,” Sadler explains from his combination living room-kitchen-bedroom. “I’m driving down the road in Boston and all of a sudden I see a deal that says clearance is nine-foot-something and I’m going 50 miles an hour. I just closed my eyes and thought ‘Oh, I’m fixing to rip the top off this thing.’ Thank goodness I didn’t.”

There is, regrettably, no official database for any such research, but Doc Sadler is presumably the only former Division I head men's basketball coach currently living in a van.

Hoiberg told him he was “nuts” when Sadler explained the job and the abode he'd be taking up in Norman. CBS Sports commentator Bill Raftery requested a tour when he came to town. Texas Tech assistant Steve Green got one, too.

"None of them can believe it," Sadler says.

Most mornings, he’s out the door by 7:15 or 7:30 a.m. and returns well after dark. Other days are less straightforward.

When a string of tornadoes rolled through Norman Sunday night, Sadler had to move the camper to a nearby garage and spent the night in the safe confines of the coaches lounge inside the men’s basketball facility.

By Monday afternoon, he had new neighbors. The van was surrounded by a fleet of disaster relief vehicles and emergency response teams from across the country.

On a walk from the camper into the team facility, Sadler finds a team staffer working out in the gym.

"Pal, it's cold out there," he says. "Look at this — Van World Magazine is doing a story."

"Pal" is one of Sadler's well-worn terms of endearment. “He calls everybody ‘pal,’" Moser says. It's been one of the handful of features of Sadler's short time in Norman.

OU players, whom NCAA rules prohibit Sadler from assisting on the court, note his affability. Junior forward Sam Godwin calls him one of the "funniest guys" within the program. Jalen Hill, the senior forward, uses the term "goofy.”

The Doc Sadler these Sooners have known since November is the same one who stood among the most popular staffers in Lincoln.

“All the different players would come in and they’d just hang out in his office,” Hoiberg recalls. “They just sit in there and they know he’s gonna make you laugh. Doesn’t matter how you’re playing. Highs. Lows. He’s gonna be there for the players. And it’s an important quality to have as a coach. Even former players that come back to the program here that played for Doc talk about the lasting impression that he had.

“He helped put them on a path to success, whatever direction life took them.”

Five minutes with Sadler offers a window into that easy-going demeanor. But there are levels to his presence.

Grant Sherfield, OU’s leading scorer, tells a story. After the Sooners dropped their seventh-straight Big 12 game in a Feb. 11 loss to No. 9 Kansas, Sadler stepped up in a Sunday film session with an outlook-altering speech.

"Doc had a great talk with us," Sherfield says. "A very inspiring talk with us."

Two days later, OU knocked off 12th-ranked Kansas State.

“Just take it one game, one day at a time," Sadler says of his message in the meeting. "Enjoy life. It wasn't basketball related. It was, ‘Guys, let’s have fun.’”

"I always believe this — and still do — that everybody at this age doesn't realize it, but it is probably the happiest time and it's supposed to be the funnest time of their life,” he continues. “I hope I can be some kind of person that helps them enjoy that a little bit."

Sadler has delivered for Moser in a season that's fallen short of expectations, too.

When OU's 53-year-old coach brought Sadler on board in November, he spoke about trust, experience, perspective and 30 years of friendship. In a season that has at times left Moser looking around for someone who could fully understand his position, Sadler has been there.

Take the Sooners' Feb. 1 home loss to Oklahoma State. Moser initially planned to send an assistant to his weekly radio show the next day so he could attend one of his son's high school basketball games. After the double-digit Bedlam defeat, Moser knew he had to face the music the next night.

Sadler understood that.

"For me, it’s someone that’s sat in my shoes," Moser says. "No one else on my staff knows what it's like to walk into a packed press conference with your stomach turned. Doc knows. You have somebody that can talk to you about it, relate to it."

For Moser, Sadler and his perspective has made for a meaningful addition. Other imprints have been more subtle.

"I walked up to Jalen the other day and he was like, ‘Hey, pal,’" Moser says. "I’ve never heard Jalen Hill call anyone ‘pal.’ But Doc calls everyone ‘pal’ and it goes from there. I think everybody just taps into his experience and his spirit."

So what's next for Doc Sadler? He does plan to hang around for a few weeks whenever the Sooners' season ends and help out where he can. After that? He's not sure. Tonya isn’t, either.

Over the past decade, Sadler has watched the game change in front of him.

He's seen the powerful cocktail of the transfer portal and Covid-19 eligibility waivers upend the sport. He's curious about how the impact of name, image and likeness will spread through the game. And everything on the floor has shifted; the advent of switching defenses among the most glaring evolutions.

A season with an NBA coaching staff has always been a dream. Sadler is close with Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham from Ham's playing career at Texas Tech and says he'd jump at the opportunity and would do it for free.

"But the game’s changing," Sadler says. "I’m not the right fit to be that top guy no more, as far as (being) an assistant. In the right situation, I could be a positive impact on a program — at least I think that. Do I want to do it? I don’t know. We’ll see. It’d have to be the right place.”

Those are the long-term decisions Sadler will contemplate when his run at OU finishes. More imminently, he's got travel plans with Tonya to look forward to. Yellowstone. The Florida Keys. Alaska, someday.

When he’s done in Norman, Sadler will get behind the wheel of the van, head home and figure it out from there.

"I’ll probably drive around and play some golf with some friends," he says. "Not a bad gig.”