In a time of unprecedented roster movement, Moser sees path to building foundation at OU

Porter Moser’s first full offseason at Oklahoma has gotten off to a tricky start.

Since his debut campaign in Norman came to a close on March 20, five Sooners have hit the transfer portal. Among them is guard Umoja Gibson; Moser said Thursday that his leading scorer's decision to leave OU earlier this week came as a surprise. The departure of fellow guard Elijah Harkless, who scored 10 points per game this past season and will play his basketball next year at UNLV, represents another loss.

Down a pair of crucial guards and more, Moser has plenty of holes to fill ahead of Year 2. Still, the Sooners’ second-year coach wouldn’t trade where he is now for the position he stood in this time last year.

“Well, last year was crazy difficult,” Moser said Wednesday night in Tulsa during the first-leg of the OU Coaches Caravan. “You’re sitting there. I couldn’t even go out. It was a pandemic. I didn’t even meet the team until June. That was just like the hardest thing.”

Moser had his work cut out for him when he replaced Lon Kruger in Norman on April 2, 2021. In his first three months on the job, the now 53-year-old coach inked five transfers — including forward Tanner Groves and guard Jordan Goldwire — and tacked on two high signees, shaping the team that finished 19-16 and reached the second round of the NIT in Moser’s first season.

This spring Moser has another challenge on his hands constructing a roster for the 2022-23 season without three of his top four scorers from a year ago. But different from last year, Moser is operating under relatively normal terms this time around ... or whatever semblance of normalcy exists in this current era of college athletics.

“At least in the portal (now), we’re able to go at least meet the families and meet (the players) and still do the normal recruiting process,” Moser said. “But it’s so sped up. The portal process is just so fast. Guys get put in the portal and it’s just a speed demon recruiting.

“I like recruiting a guy in the traditional way. Get to know their families. Getting to know what they’re about. You’re recruiting. Getting them on campus unofficially. Doing that whole process. The portal is fast.”

The constant churn produced by the fast-paced transfer portal isn’t going away. Moser added five transfers in 2021, then lost five to the portal this spring. He may well replace them with five more.

Moser acknowledged Thursday that his job has changed entirely from several years ago. In the past, coaches like Moser might have approached the offseason with a view on signing a transfer or two before setting the focus on recruiting the upcoming high school class.

Now?

"All of a sudden now a lot of us in the country, it’s non-stop," Moser said. "... you can pick two ways to change. You can sit there and complain about it and talk about how miserable it is. Or you can just keep your eyes on the same thing: I’m going to build this program the way I’ve intended."

Despite the persistent turnover, program building — or rather the ability to do it as players come and go — isn't something Moser says he's concerned about.

The Sooners, per Moser, will still recruit "to our style", looking for players who can play up tempo and bring "a high degree of athleticism." And while Moser has watched the likes of Gibson and Harkless leave this spring, he sees the basis of the program he hopes to continue building in those who remain.

“Last year, everybody was new. Now, we’ve got the two bros (Tanner and Jacob Groves). Jalen Hill. C.J. Noland. Bijan (Cortes)," Moser said. "Those guys have been in it. We’ve talked so much about how we do things, how we practice. Every rep counts. The character. The togetherness. The competitiveness.”

Indeed, the faces at OU this offseason are changing. But for Moser's Sooners, the mission remains the same, even in a time of unprecedented roster fluidity.

"You can unequivocally build your culture still with the transfer portal," the second-year coach said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.