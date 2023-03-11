KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma’s chase for a first Big 12 Championship title since 2007 (and perhaps the Sooners’ pursuit of a top-16 overall seed in this month’s NCAA Tournament) came to an end in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon.

But within second-seeded OU’s 82-72 defeat to No. 3 Iowa State inside Municipal Auditorium was a confidence-inspiring performance from Madi Williams.

Wearing a brace on her left leg for an injury that had cast doubt over the fifth-year guard’s availability for the conference tournament altogether, Williams was in OU’s starting lineup for a second straight day.

And in the 19-point, five-assist, three-rebound performance she delivered across 29 minutes, the Sooners regained the veteran leader whose health might hold the keys to their lofty aspirations when the NCAA Tournament commences next week.

“It wasn't easy for her to show up these past couple of days,” said Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk. “But it's a testament to how much this actually does mean to people — how much it means to her. It's not just about playing basketball. It's about playing with this team.”

Williams was the catalyst for OU (25-6) in a semifinal showing that came up short, sending Iowa State (21-9) to face top-seeded Texas in Sunday’s championship game (1 p.m., ESPN2).

She hit on five of her nine field goal attempts for 11 points before halftime as the Sooners and Cyclones traded haymakers and entered the locker room separated by a 43-39 Iowa State lead. And Williams led OU once again in the second half, tallying a team-high eight points as the Cyclones turned up the intensity and ripped away behind 42.4% shooting and the scoring of Lexi Donarski and Ashley Joens.

Donarski poured in 15 of her 20 points in the second half. Joens, who became the 14th player in Division I women’s basketball history to reach 3,000 career points Saturday, added 10 of her game-high 22 points in the final two quarters.

“I think we could have done a better job coming out ready to play (after halftime),” Williams said.

Before Iowa State delivered its second-half onslaught, OU’s pregame warm ups delivered a worrisome development when redshirt senior Ana Llanusa was helped to the locker room and in tears after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Llanusa, who missed the back half of the 2021-22 with a torn ACL, returned to pregame activities and went on to contribute four points, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes.

“She played and hopefully she'll be okay tomorrow,” Baranczyk said. “We evaluated her. We had doctors evaluating her so it was her decision.”

Williams’ standout performance arrived seven days after she exited in the first quarter of OU’s regular season finale at Oklahoma State on March 4. Baranczyk told reporters Friday that Williams had only returned to practice Thursday before the Sooners’ Big 12 Tournament opener with TCU, gradually working toward game fitness.

“To be able to watch what Madi has gone through from behind the scenes that not everybody gets privy information to…you cannot help but love her” Baranczyk said. “… for her to be able to do what she did today is pretty darn special.”

As Williams laid out Saturday afternoon, missing out on the Sooners' run through the conference tournament — what proved the 144th and 145th games of her OU career — was not an option.

“I mean, it was pretty important for me (to play),” Williams said. “The number one priority for me was just to be able to be there for my team.”

In Friday’s 77-76 quarterfinal win over TCU, Williams adjusted to the challenges of her injury and leg brace she wore, totalling six points and four assists while she did it. But with Williams seemingly rejuvenated Saturday, OU had its do-it-all guard back in full force.

“I would say Madi is a huge game changer,” said guard Nevaeh Tot. “She can get in the paint. She can shoot threes. She can take somebody one-on-one and she is unstoppable. When she is like that nobody can guard her.”

The Madi Williams OU saw in Saturday’s semifinal — the one who fought her way back onto the court and hung with Iowa State start to finish — is the Madi Williams the Sooners will need when the NCAA Tournament gets underway next weekend.

IOWA ST. 82, OKLAHOMA 72

Iowa St.;18;24;24;16;—;82

Oklahoma;19;20;14;19;—;72

IOWA ST. (21-9): Kane 1-4 1-2 3, Donarski 7-11 3-3 20, Fritz 4-10 0-0 9, Joens 7-21 6-6 22, Ryan 4-7 0-0 9, Diew 6-10 3-4 19, Zingaro 0-1 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-64 13-15 82

OKLAHOMA (25-6): Scott 1-3 2-2 4, Llanusa 2-4 0-0 4, Robertson 3-10 0-0 8, Tot 4-9 2-2 14, Williams 9-16 0-2 19, Culliton 3-10 2-4 8, Joens 0-2 2-2 2, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Vann 5-6 1-3 13, Totals 27-61 9-15 72

3-Point Goals: Iowa St. 11-27 (Donarski 3-3, Fritz 1-5, Joens 2-10, Ryan 1-3, Diew 4-6), Oklahoma 9-27 (Llanusa 0-2, Robertson 2-8, Tot 4-9, Williams 1-4, Joens 0-1, Vann 2-3). Assists: Iowa St. 11 (Ryan 5), Oklahoma 18 (Robertson 7). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Iowa St. 34 (Joens 8), Oklahoma 38 (Culliton 8, Scott 8). Total Fouls: Iowa St. 14, Oklahoma 21. Technical Fouls: None. A: 5,937.