NORMAN - Brandon Hall is entering his second season as Oklahoma's safeties coach.

Many are focused on improving a secondary that was targeted by opponents last season. Hall says the transition from year one to year two has been evident during the program's first four practices.

"You can see some carryover. Any time you've done something twice or you go through it a second time, there's some familiarity with these guys as far as the coverages. That's kind of been refreshing," Hall said. "A thing I've learned in coaching is you kind of forget what you didn't really understand, and you really lock in on what you did.

"Now that we're going into it for a second time, there's a lot of carryover. You can see a lot more confidence, and those guys are playing a lot faster because of it."

It's not only exclusive to players. There's carryover and learning among the coaching staff, including Hall.

"Heck yeah. I think that goes for everyone, even for us. You're able to think faster and really hone in on the little things," Hall said. "For us, it's a learning experience as well. We're trying to figure out ways to communicate better and fine-tune our teaching. That's something that I think we've done a good job of the second time through."

Hall was asked point-blank if his position group is better this season.

"We're deeper, and we've got more experience in this system. And we'll have more experience next year and the year after. That just comes with time," he said. "Like I said, we're very multiple in what we do. We ask a lot of our safeties to do a lot of things and to play a lot of different techniques.

"In time, as we get better and we get more experienced, you're going to see less of a learning curve and more of an opportunity to make plays."