'I'm proud of this team': Inside those walls, the 2022 Sooners will be remembered for more than 6-7

ORLANDO, Fla. — Quarterback Dillon Gabriel posed for a family photo. A few steps to his right, Oklahoma defensive backs C.J. Coldon and Woodi Washington did the same.

Nearby, long snapper Kasey Kelleher passed his locker name plate onto family following the 65th and final game of his career.

In another direction, wide receiver Marvin Mims chatted with Jason Freeman, the former Sooners tight end and father of OU freshman Gavin Freeman. In a sea of hugs and laughter, linebacker DaShaun White wore the most enormous smile in the crowd.

Only minutes earlier, Gabriel sat at a podium in the aftermath of OU’s 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl defeat to Florida State and tried to explain to a room of reporters just how tight these Sooners were in 2022. And then there, in this swarm of friends and family gathered by the team bus next to a loading dock inside Camping World Stadium Thursday night, it was all on display.

“I'm proud of this team,” Gabriel had said. “We were tested in many ways but we got the right guys in this building and we love each other. I know that regardless of the result, we are together. So, that's the main thing.”

Brent Venables’ first OU team will be remembered for its 6-7 finish; for the Sooners’ first losing season since 1998 and for only the program’s fifth season of seven or more losses all-time. It’ll be remembered for OU’s five one-score defeats — including the last four by three points each — and the lopsided losses to TCU and Texas.

The 2022 Sooners will be remembered, too, for a finish that would have been difficult to foresee on Sept. 17, when OU climbed to 3-0 and sat No. 6 in the country after routing the Huskers in Nebraska.

“If we come up short in a lot of different areas — as a staff and certainly on the field we certainly did — there is plenty of disappointment and there are things that we will need to do better moving forward,” Venables said. “That goes without saying.”

But among the Sooners who took their time to board the team bus outside Camping World Stadium late Thursday, this team will be remembered for so much more.

Gabriel’s debut season at OU came loaded with tests for the Sooners and their fourth-year transfer passer.

OU’s skid to open Big 12 play marked its first three-game losing streak since 1998 and the Sooners only strung together consecutive wins once more after the 3-0 start.

For Gabriel, the concussion he suffered at TCU kept him from making his Red River Rivalry debut on Oct. 8. And in his first season under center with the Sooners, he shouldered the burden of being the OU quarterback in a season of atypical losing in Norman from Game No. 1 to No. 13.

Challenged often in 2022, Gabriel responded more often than not.

“I think (the season) tested us; tested me personally,” said Gabriel, who has not yet publicly announced his plans for 2023. “Just in life — the journey, all the work you put in with a bunch of guys with the right mindset and great attitude — your work doesn't necessarily come to fruition in that sense. What I love about Coach BV is just the idea of attacking the process and loving that. The results shouldn't be the drive for your happiness for the result being what it is.

“It is just finding that deep joy in family and the Lord, and of course with us, because that is the only thing that sticks.”

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes was one of the stars of the Sooners’ bowl game, capping his debut campaign with 108 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 27 carries.

When coaches and veteran players speak about the formative learning experience 2022 will be to the futures of the youngest Sooners, they’re talking about players like Barnes. Here’s what he says he learned in his first season:

“Never getting upset with the team,” Barnes said. “Never stopped believing in the team. I never gave up on this team. I always knew we had incredible talent. Just never giving up on my guys. The whole team never gave up on that. I’m proud of them for doing that.”

Perhaps the 128th OU team will prove to be the foundation for something bigger down the road; before the national title champion Sooners of 2000, there was a 7-5 finish in Bob Stoops debut season in 1999.

That’s what DaShaun White, the linebacker who played 954 of a possible 1,043 defensive snaps this fall, hopes is the case.

“(This season) has been something I am not really used to; I don't think any of us are really used to,” White said. “Kind of having this opportunity to still leave a legacy in a way and still leave your fingerprint behind, or however you want to look at it, was something that I just kind of clinged on to all year.”

Brayden Willis, the fifth-year captain, offered a similar sentiment last month.

"I do have pride knowing that I am the kind of start," he said in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Willis proved dependable again in the passing game against Florida State with four catches for 58 yards. He was also on the receiving end of a successful fourth quarter two-point conversion.

Following the last game of his college career, Willis credited offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for turning him into a focal point in the most productive season at OU; “He's one of the smartest I've ever seen and he's changed my life,” Willis explained.

The memories that will stick with him from 2022? The fight the Sooners showed against Kansas and Florida State.

“You got a lot of fight that happened in this game,” Willis said after Thursday’s loss.

“And then the Kansas game, after that three-game skid that we had, guys came back hungry and ready to fight,” he continued. “That's how it was all year long. We lose a couple of guys to injuries. Regardless, guys are going out there putting it all on the line. And that's my biggest memory that I'll take away from this thing is how guys fought all year long.”

Safety Billy Bowman is expected to return as a central figure on the OU defense in 2023. His biggest takeaway from 2022?

“I learned that the little things matter,” he said Thursday night.

As for Woodi Washington, Bowman’s teammate in the secondary who relished every minute of the bowl game experience in Orlando?

“These guys showed me what family truly is,” he said. “Being away from home — I’m from Tennessee — it’s kind of far away. But just the environment and the atmosphere at this school every day just kept me going?”

And how about Venables himself? How will he reflect on the rollercoaster ride of his first 13 games as a head coach?

Venables chewed on that very question for nearly four minutes late Thursday night.

He began on the disappointment of 2022, acknowledging the many ways in which OU came up short in his first season in charge. Venables talked about “normal postseason processes as far as evaluation” and “peeling the onion all the way down to the core”. He harped on the “commitment”, “fight” and “investment” he’s already seen at OU, the same kind that will be needed to move forward.

Following the Sooners' Sept. 24 loss to Kansas State, Venables said his team would be remembered for how it finished. With some of his final public words before the Sooners turn the page to 2023 and enter Year 2 of the Venables era, OU’s head coach took a view to the future.

“We will be judged by being 6-7,” Venables said. “That's fine, too. For me, for us, I know what the future looks like. I have been seeing it in that locker room. The winning will come. I know that without question.”