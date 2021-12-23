ICYMI: 'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

The story below, originally published Dec. 2, 2021, in Tulsa World, is being reissued among top stories of the past year during a free-to-read week presented by Bill Knight Automotive:
Flotrice Jennings, like any parent, wants the best for her children.
So when meeting with Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Roy Manning during a Monday visit about her son Robert Spears-Jennings, she wanted to ask about Manning’s future with the Sooners following Lincoln Riley’s move to USC.
“I told him we were big on relationships and transparency,” Jennings said. “And I even tried to sugarcoat it and then I just caught myself and said, ‘I can’t sugarcoat it.’”
She directly asked Manning: “Are you staying?”
The OU cornerbacks coach was joined by interim head coach Bob Stoops, recruiting coordinator Cale Gundy and analyst Chip Viney in trying to solidify the Broken Arrow star’s pledge to Oklahoma during a 6:30 p.m. meeting on Monday.
It was the first visit that Stoops made as head coach and came just 2½ hours after his Monday news conference.
After Manning met with Spears-Jennings, it was reported by 247Sports’ Greg Biggins that USC recruit Domani Jackson was being called by new Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and that “I’ve heard from coach (Alex) Grinch too and also Roy Manning, who was the DB coach at OU. I’ve been texting back and forth with coach Manning and looking forward to meeting those guys in person.”
Jackson said that Manning let him know about his coaching record at Oklahoma and to “give them a chance and said they are about to do something special.”
That would mean Manning was recruiting for two schools, which is an NCAA violation.
Manning’s answer to Jennings about staying at OU seemed a little vague.
“He said OU was a special place and it would take a lot for someone to want to leave this place because it’s so special,” Jennings said.
When that 247Sports report broke, Jennings said it was hard to absorb. She wanted to take the stress off of her son so she told him maybe it’s not true and let’s not get too involved in it.
“But then as a parent, you look at it as we were just sitting face-to-face the night before. If you just told me, I can respect honesty and transparency,” Jennings said.
OU compliance took notice on Tuesday night and released an eyeballs emoji.
#Sooners going to play hard ball? https://t.co/egvZx1FmYv— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 1, 2021
Spears-Jennings said he was stunned when he learned the morning news.
“It kind of hurt my feelings because he was just talking to me. But I understand it’s a business thing,” Spears-Jennings said.
December 1, 2021
The family learned about Riley’s news while driving back from Texas on Sunday. Jennings told her son that they didn’t commit to a coach, but the program. And they didn’t want to make any immediate, irrational decisions.
Spears-Jennings did contact Grinch via text asking what was happening. The response from the former OU defensive coordinator was, “I don’t know.”
The family says they haven’t heard from Grinch since.
Stoops described the future at OU. The message was similar to what the OU coach said during his opening statement at Monday’s news conference.
“He said no worries about the coaching situation because it’s Oklahoma. It’s a top five program and a top five coaching job. Coaches are calling them to get the job, they aren’t going for coaches,” Spears-Jennings said. “Just know they are going to pick the right coach for me and the 2022 class. They are going to help us stick together.”
The tough questions weren’t just directed at Manning, the player said.
“(Stoops) was answering all the questions with no hesitation. He was kind of prepared for it. But my mom asked hard questions. I’m surprised he could answer those questions. That made me feel a lot better,” Spears-Jennings said.
She asked Stoops about how the coach change would affect her son’s journey and how the transfer portal would impact things with incoming players.
“They said his scholarship would be honored … they couldn’t give me direct information (about the portal) but they said if he continues to play the way he plays and practice, he should be fine. They’ve seen the way he plays and they know his abilities,” Jennings said.
Spears-Jennings has had a solid relationship with Viney. It’s helped keep the commitment strong.
“I’m fully committed still, no matter what coach comes in,” Spears-Jennings said. “And I’m so excited to play for OU just knowing the fans. No matter who coaches OU, OU is going to be OU.
“The fans are 100% behind us and it just makes me feel 10 times better.”
Does Spears-Jennings think he’ll ever talk to Manning again?
“I don’t know,” he said.