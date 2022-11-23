'I’ve loved how we’ve responded': Sooners set for new tests in Florida after early season bounce back

NORMAN — The heat turns up on Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program this week.

Following a 3-1 start to open 2022-23, the Sooners are now set for a jump in competition at the ESPN Events Invitational, part of an eight-team field featuring Florida State, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford in Kissimmee, Fla.

OU opens play in the early season tournament against the Huskers (3-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, followed by a Friday matchup with either Memphis or Seton Hall pending Thursday’s results. A pair of wins in Florida would see the Sooners stick around for an additional, to-be-determined game played late Sunday.

As OU approaches its first high-major matchups of the season, Porter Moser is striking a balance between the heightened level of competition the Sooners will face this week and maintaining a focus on his own team.

“I think, for us with the competition, we’re always thinking about our best selves,” Moser said earlier this week. “We have a respectful confidence with every way we prepare. We don’t prepare based on the level of the team but based on a confident preparation to focus on our game plan.

“But are our guys excited to go to Orlando and play in this field? Yeah, they’re excited to play in this field.”

Since suffering an upset defeat to Sam Houston in the program’s Nov. 7 season opener, OU has rattled off three consecutive wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UNC-Wilmington and South Alabama.

“I’m glad with how they’ve responded since opening night,” Moser said. “The way they’ve come to practice every single day and that shows a lot of character because it was a gut-punch. But it was not a knockout punch, not a knockout punch.

“For us, I’ve loved how we’ve responded — the toughness,” he continued. “Now we’re excited to play Nebraska in Orlando.”

Tournament conditions

Moser and the Sooners know where they want to be comes season’s end. This week’s event will give OU a taste of the NCAA Tournament-style environment it hopes to have a place in come mid-March.

“You'll have three games in four days in a tournament setting. Those are great things,” Moser explained.

“You got quick turnarounds. Quick scouts in the hotel. You got to check your emotions. If you lose, you gotta come back. If you win, you gotta to stay grounded. There's a lot that goes on in these tournaments this early in the year that you can learn and build on from yourself and this is going to be one of them.”

The Sooners have already taken one extended trip as a team this year. In August, OU spent 10 days traversing Spain and France for a trio of exhibitions on a preseason foreign tour.

This week, Moser again emphasized the value of that travel time and harkened back to his own experiences as a player in the late 1980s.

“Tuesday through Sunday we'll be in Orlando. So no time for Disney World. But a lot of time we can hang around each other and just have downtime at the hotels,” he said.

“They hang out in the hotel room. I used to play Euchre with my teammates. Whatever it may be now; it's Xbox or whatever the heck they bring to the hotels. But traveling is a fun part as a teammate. It’s the great thing that I miss. I’d give anything traveling for a week with my old teammates. It's a fun thing they need to take advantage of.”

Sherfield’s early success

Through four games, guard Grant Sherfield leads the Sooners in points per game (15.5), assists per game (4.8) and paces all OU starters shooting 41.2% from the 3-point range.

In a short matter of time, the experienced Nevada transfer has asserted himself as the Sooners’ offensive catalyst.

“We saw it in the summer,” Moser said. “He just keeps getting more comfortable.”

Sherfield, who joined the Sooners in the offseason after two years at Nevada, arrived with 84 college games under his belt.

In double figures in all four games thus far, Sherfield is delivering the scoring touch he was brought in to provide.

With eight assists to a lone turnover in OU’s most recent win over South Alabama, he’s flashing the passing Moser expected.

And the Sooners’ coach this week made a point to compliment Sherfield’s effort on defense.

Sherfield is already proving one of OU’s most critical players in 2022-23 and is showing steady improvement early. Late-game cramping hobbled him in the late minutes of the 52-51 opening night loss. Against South Alabama, Sherfield led all Sooners with 37 minutes on the floor.

“As much as you do in practice and bring officials and you'll do a scrimmage, it's not like the nervous energy, the actual physicality, intensity of a real game,” Moser said. “And through four games, I think you just see him getting more and more confident.”

Groves’ rebound

Fifth-year forward Tanner Groves poured in 15 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished six assists in last Friday’s win over South Alabama. Despite all that, Groves described the performance as his “best, worst game” afterward.

That’s because the Sooners’ big man went 0-of-10 from 3-point range in OU’s 64-60 win. Following what Groves dubbed the worst shooting performance of his career, Moser expects him to keep firing this week.

“We're going right back at him. I want him to shoot,” Moser said. “Heck, I wanted to shoot more than 10. He passed up another 10. If you really watched the tape, he passed up another 10. So it's what you do with a shooter. You got to keep shooting. You can't go the other way. No, you can't have doubt. Can't seep into it.”

Prior to his shooting performance against South Alabama, Groves was 2-of-5 on 3-point attempts over the Sooners’ first three games.