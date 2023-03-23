NORMAN — The final question placed to Brent Venables ahead of Oklahoma’s first spring practice earlier this week came from a media mind probably younger and certainly more athletic than any other in attendance.

“What’s your favorite animal?” junior linebacker Danny Stutsman asked the Sooners’ second-year head coach from the back of the room.

“Danny Stutsman is my favorite animal,” Venables replied with a smile across his face.

The same linebacker who drew a laugh from Venables on Monday is the one OU is now looking upon as a potential pillar at the heart of its defense as Stutsman enters his third season with the Sooners. A year after leading the Big 12 in total tackles during a breakout sophomore campaign, Stutsman believes he’s ready to handle more in 2023.

“As a veteran now, I've got to keep making strides in a leadership role,” he told reporters this week. “Sometimes I was quiet. I've got to improve upon that. That's just self growth. I'm ready to recognize that and ready to keep making strides for this team. I’m just ready to go.”

Stutsman returns to the practice fields outside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium only months removed from closing out 2022 as one of the standout defensive contributors of Venables’ debut season at the helm.

Operating alongside veteran linebackers DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu, Stutsman emerged as a constant producer across starts in all 13 games last fall, finishing his second college season with a team-high, Big 12-best 125 total tackles.

Only 10 tacklers across the country in 2022 accumulated more than Stutsman’s final count. In OU’s single-season record books, his tally from last fall tally ranks 16th all-time, level with the 125 total tackles Lee Roy Selmon compiled en route to a national title in 1974.

With 3.0 sacks, a pair of interceptions and 10.5 tackles that ranked second among Sooner defenders, Stutsman was undoubtedly a bright spot in an OU defense that fell short of expectations.

“Last year, his game went this way (upward),” said OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “It really elevated and part of that is he understood things more and got more comfortable.”

In 2023, both Stutsman and the Sooners’ coaching staff believe it’s time for the junior — who has made waves with his personality and microphone in his hand this offseason — to take another step.

Venables, seemingly, loves to tell a story about Stutsman from his first offseason in charge at OU.

According to the now 52-year-old coach, Stutsman waited months into Venables’ tenure to ask for a playbook. When Stutsman did finally knock on Venables’ door, a “come to Jesus” talk followed.

“Did you come here to be a funny guy or are you going to be serious about being great?” Venables explained last month of his message to Stutsman in the spring of 2022.

“I think as soon as Coach Venables got here, we had that talk,” said Stutsman Tuesday evening. “There hasn't been a day when we're not talking. I'm always finding (graduate assistants), whoever I can get some knowledge off of. There are so many coaches who know so much. I'm always trying to pick their mind and be a sponge.”

For OU to improve on a defense that gave up 30.0 points per game in 2022 — more scoring than any Venables defense in his 23 years as a coordinator — the Sooners will need Stutsman to replicate his sophomore year production as a junior this fall.

But the voracity for knowledge Stutsman outlined bodes well for the other role OU needs him to fill in 2023.

Out the door now are defensive leaders from a year ago such as White, Ugwoegbu and safety Justin Broiles. And next to Stutsman is an open starting spot at linebacker there for the taking for a group that includes promising sophomore’s Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis.

As things change around Stutsman, perhaps James Skalski — OU’s newly hired graduate assistant who captained Clemson and won a pair of national titles on Venables’ defense from 2016-21 — can be a resource as the junior linebacker readies himself to take on a large role in 2023.

“Looking up to DaShaun (White) and David (Ugwoegbu), I kind of sat back in the backseat,” Stutsman said. “Later on in the year, I kind of took that transition. I think this year I'll really take those strides.”