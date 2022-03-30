'I’m just being me': Gabriel comfortable settling intp his role as Sooners magnetic leader

NORMAN — Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims admitted Wednesday to feeling some butterflies before his first conversation with Dillon Gabriel.

Mims can’t quite remember who set up the phone call; maybe offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby or assistant head coach Cale Gundy. It came shortly after Gabriel committed to the Sooners on Jan. 4.

“It was like getting ready for a first date,” Mims said. “You don’t know how it’s going to go or if it’s going to be weird.”

Despite his nerves, Mims came away from the call thinking OU’s transfer quarterback “was a real cool guy.”

When Gabriel arrived in Norman, passer and pass catcher spent more time together. Mims introduced his new quarterback to places to eat on Main Street and Campus Corner. The pair bonded over conversations that centered as much on life as they did football.

“Probably one of my best friends,” Mims said of Gabriel. “I’ve known him for two months. That’s just kind of the person that he is.”

Mims isn’t the only Sooner meshing quickly with Gabriel this spring. Just a few short months into his time at OU, the 6-foot transfer from UCF is the Sooners' newest magnetic leader.

“The players, you can tell how they react when he's in the facility or when he's in a meeting room or on the field,” Gundy said Wednesday. “They absorb to him. They love his attitude. They love his demeanor.”

Gabriel is enjoying a smooth transition under center at OU. Speaking in front of reporters for the first time this spring Wednesday morning, he flashed the same comfort and confidence that’s earned Gabriel rave reviews from teammates and coaches alike over the first two weeks of spring camp.

“Guys follow him,” coach Brent Venables said on March 21.

“Elite,” said safety Key Lawrence a day later after the Sooners’ first spring practice. “At first take, from practice today, I thought that guy was incredible, honestly.”

For his part, Gabriel says the comfort he's felt stepping in as a ready leader is natural. He's settling in this spring equipped with three years of experience at UCF.

"I’m just being me," Gabriel said. "Being me and being myself has been the strongest thing for me. I am who I am every single day."

Yet while his approach may be innate, Gabriel has been intentional about asserting himself within his new program from the jump.

"The biggest thing I think is obviously proving it from the start," he said. "When I first got here, proving it during winter workouts. And second, being vocal and taking charge. I think I’ve done a really good job of it but continue to do so and continue to gain trust, continuity throughout everything."

That work is already paying off this spring.

Within the wide receivers room, Gabriel has won over more than just Mims. “DG, that's my guy," Theo Wease said last Thursday, the same day Drake Stoops dubbed the quarterback a "good leader" with a "loud voice in the locker room."

And Gabriel garnering respect from OU's defenders, too. Defensive backs D.J. Graham and Trey Morrison are among those who've name dropped the new quarterback since spring camp began on March 22.

"He’s such a leader," said D.J. Graham, another defensive back. "I’m in the locker room getting dressed, ready to go to class and he’s in there going through his drops and going through his progressions by himself. I’m like, ‘Man, this dude is so dedicated.’ I see him on the field. He’s so composed."

With his demeanor and his actions, Gabriel has quickly found his place as a leader within the program. On Wednesday, his mind returned to some advice he received not long after he committed to OU.

"Something I heard about Oklahoma is they’ll pick out a fake right away," Gabriel said. "I am who I am. I’m genuine and grateful to be here."

Comfortable being himself, Gabriel is off to a strong start in Norman.

