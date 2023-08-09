Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — There was plenty to like in Jovantae Barnes’ freshman season at Oklahoma.

In 11 games out of the Sooners backfield, Barnes carried 116 times in 2022, more than any OU rusher not named Eric Gray. His 519 rushing yards also ranked second within the team. And with five rushing touchdowns in his debut campaign, Barnes found the end zone on the ground more than any Sooner after Gray (11 rushing scores) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6).

Capping it all with a career-high 27 carries and 108 yards against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Barnes delivered a fitting close to his standout freshman year and promise for the future.

Yet after all that, Barnes is back in Norman for Year 2 and he wants you to know that he wants 2023 to be different; bigger and better than the season he unfurled a year ago at OU.

In a Sooners backfield screaming for a lead running back to establish himself, the sophomore from Las Vegas could be just the one.

“I just feel like I’m more hungry and I’m more energized and I’m more ready,” Barnes told reporters earlier this week. “I feel like I’m more locked in and focused. I know I said this last time when I talked to you guys, but this is the honest truth; I feel like I’m locked in and I’m more excited.”

The first element Barnes is confident will be different in 2023 is full strength in his feet.

As he blazed a trail with his hard-running style last fall, Barnes took the field each week enduring a lingering injury in his right foot that had followed him from Desert Pines (Nevada) High School to OU. He describes the issue now as a “dead bone in my foot” that restricted blood flow and produced pain throughout his freshman season.

“Every time I would cut, it would be sore,” he said. “Or (If I’d) try to press off my foot, it would be sore.”

Eager for the opportunity to play in his freshman season, Barnes agreed with running backs coach DeMarco Murray and OU's medical staff to put off surgery last fall. All told, he missed only two games — a late October win at Iowa State and November loss to Baylor — and never appeared slowed down by the pain in his foot.

“I would go and take ibuprofens all the time,” Barnes said. “I mean, you got to get through it. I wasn’t complaining or anything. I wouldn’t go to the sideline like, ‘Coach, my foot is hurting,’ or anything.”

An offseason surgery kept Barnes out of the back half of spring camp earlier this year. But now fully healed and another year settled in with the Sooners, he’s ready to show off a version of himself Barnes feels onlookers didn’t get to see in 2022.

“Some people say I did OK my freshman year but I’ll say that wasn’t really me,” he said. “I was kind of getting just a feel for college and kind of just getting my feet wet. I feel like last year was kind of a rough side and just trying to get to know who I’m reading or who I’m supposed to cut off of.”

“Now I feel like I’m more comfortable with that and now I know more.”

If Barnes is healthier and more comfortable now than he was a year ago, his timing couldn’t be better for OU.

With Gray and his 1,366 yards from 2022 off in the NFL, the Sooners head toward their Sept. 2 regular season opener in need of a lead running back.

Veteran rusher Marcus Major represents OU’s most senior option. But next to fellow sophomore Gavin Sawchuk, Barnes is one in the pair of underclassmen set to get a shot at the top job in the final weeks of fall camp and likely into the month of September.

“Those guys have taken their role and run with it,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of Barnes and Sawchuk last week.

“There’s a ton of trust with those two guys. What they were able to do as true freshmen, especially towards the end of the season…Gavin didn’t play much, Jovantae obviously played a bit more. But excited about where they’re at and where they’re going is going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

Chances await Barnes in 2023. With a gaping opening in front of him in the Sooners’ run game, this fall presents one of the greatest opportunities of his young career.

As Barnes stares down Year 2 at OU, fitter and more confident now than at any other point since arriving in the college ranks, he’s taking things slow and waiting for his moment to come to him.

“Going step by step, practice by practice,” Barnes said. “I’m just excited to be back and just be out here with my boys. It’s fall camp. It’s work. But I’m getting through it.”

