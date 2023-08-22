Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Zach Schmit had a valuable teaching moment during a Saturday night in Lubbock last season.

The Oklahoma kicker celebrated a pressure-packed 34-yard overtime field goal attempt at Texas Tech by sharing a high five with holder Michael Turk.

Then, moments later, the Red Raiders fans started cheering loudly when officials said it missed wide right over the upright, which opened the door to Oklahoma’s 51-48 loss to Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.

Schmit hasn’t been traumatized by the miss. The redshirt junior wants everyone to know he doesn’t lose sleep over it. He’s learned from it and he’s moved on.

Still, human nature does get triggered, like for anyone who would be in his situation.

Was the kick good? Even OU coach Brent Venables talked to officials, who told him it wasn’t reviewable and said, after the game, “it looked pretty good to me.”

After Monday’s practice, Schmit spoke about the highs and lows from his first season as Oklahoma’s kicker, with the Texas Tech game being a teaching tool.

“From the field, it looked like it went in,” he said. “It came off my foot a little bit right. I thought I judged the wind I thought well enough. I thought it crossed over the upright on the inside. The referees made the decision. They called it no good. At the end of the day, I have to do better to make sure it’s not even that close.

“I did talk to a lot of referees through spring ball and fall came and you got a lot of different answers. Some said it would have been considered good, some said it was a tough decision, some said it was no good. I’ve never got a really direct answer. I need to do better there. At the end of the day, it was a judgement call so I’m not going to fault them at all.”

There were also high moments in his first season, which saw him connect on 12-of-18 attempts while replacing Gabe Brkic as the position.

He proved not only a threat with his leg, but also as a receiver with a 5-yard scoring reception against Iowa State on a trick play. He also made two field goals against the Cyclones.

It’s balancing those moments which make a kicker good, he said.

“Obviously the Iowa State game was awesome, you know, scoring the touchdown, kicking the two field goals. That was the two highs. You are on cloud nine. You are having the best time of your life,” Schmit said. “When the next games come along and you don’t do as well, that’s when you are at the lowest point and you feel like you are at rock bottom.

“Either one of those two spectrums, you have to get right back to the middle and say ‘You know what? The last kick doesn’t mean anything. It’s the next one that’s up, regardless of make or miss.’”

Schmit is also getting used to a new holder and long snapper this season, with the departures of Kasey Kelleher and Michael Turk.

How have things gone?

“That’s what the summer is for. Thankfully, I was able to get a lot of good work with both (long snapper) Ben Anderson and (holder) Josh Plaster this summer. We were able to get a great cohesion and built a great chemistry during the summer and it kind of all clicked,” he said. “I trust those guys just as much as I trust Kasey (Kelleher) and (Michael) Turk. As a kicker, you're controlling maybe 10% of what you can. There's the holder, the snapper and then the ball is in the air for 85% of what we do.

“So I trust those guys, pretty much, with my life. I say, 'You know what? I'm going to control what I can control, and I trust them to get their jobs done.' And this fall camp, they've done exactly that.”

