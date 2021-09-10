How will OU fans in NYC remember 9/11? By being with fellow New Yorkers at a midtown establishment

Mike Johnson will spend the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks away from his New York City home this weekend.
The former Oklahoma RUF/NEK and Broken Arrow High School graduate cannot be in the city. It’s too emotional for the 50-year-old who was in an office just three miles from Ground Zero during that horrific day in our country’s history.
“For me, it’s a little more poignant,” Johnson said this week. “I’m specifically, intentionally going back to my girlfriend in Colorado. I don’t want to be here … I still get very emotional about that.”
Oklahoma’s game against Western Carolina on Saturday is expected to be a mismatch. But there will be a full party at The Ainsworth, a midtown establishment in New York City, because it is a pay-per-view game.
All inside Memorial Stadium this weekend will have thoughts with their New York friends when playing on the 20-year anniversary of the attack on America.
“My apartment looks out downtown,” said Katie Blum Dempsey, the OU Alumni president in New York. “The two lights that they’ve shined all week make you remember this is such an important week in our history in New York. It’s sad for all those people who lost their lives.”
Johnson and his brother Sam were beginning a technology startup in midtown New York during the 9/11 attack. Mike Johnson learned about the attacks after getting a call from a friend in Dallas.
There was no quick communication with friends and family. Internet wasn’t working. It was a scary day.
He went to a nearby bar and watched news coverage on CNN. Everyone was astonished when the Twin Towers went down.
“We kind of just hung together and tried to get through a really weird day,” Johnson said.
Johnson had moved to New York in 1996. He graduated from Broken Arrow in 1988 and earned his masters degree from OU in 1993.
He’s lost his Okie accent but he makes frequent visits to Tulsa to see his family, who now live in the area.
Game days at The Ainsworth feel like a family atmosphere for Johnson. Much like he needed local friends during 9/11, the presence of OU fans is a comfort for Johnson and Blum Dempsey.
About 300 fans will go to the midtown New York establishment to cheer for the Sooners. They can grab orders from a specialized menu that includes a Switzer Spritzer (mimosa) or Plant the Flag pints (Budweisers or Bud Lights).
Who knows? A former OU star may show up like Sterling Shepard did last weekend for the Tulane opener. He brought along his New York Giants teammate Saquon Barkley.
Dempsey, who grew up in Norman and attended OU from 2003-07, helps organize the events. It’s an opportunity to bring some crimson-and-cream to one of the world’s busiest cities.
“It does feel like home,” Blum Dempsey said. “You’ll see somebody who you haven’t seen in 10 years who just happens to be in New York. You get a lot of people who are traveling and just want to watch the game while they’re in town.”