How will OU fans in NYC remember 9/11? By being with fellow New Yorkers at a midtown establishment

Mike Johnson will spend the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks away from his New York City home this weekend.

The former Oklahoma RUF/NEK and Broken Arrow High School graduate cannot be in the city. It’s too emotional for the 50-year-old who was in an office just three miles from Ground Zero during that horrific day in our country’s history.

“For me, it’s a little more poignant,” Johnson said this week. “I’m specifically, intentionally going back to my girlfriend in Colorado. I don’t want to be here … I still get very emotional about that.”

Oklahoma’s game against Western Carolina on Saturday is expected to be a mismatch. But there will be a full party at The Ainsworth, a midtown establishment in New York City, because it is a pay-per-view game.

All inside Memorial Stadium this weekend will have thoughts with their New York friends when playing on the 20-year anniversary of the attack on America.

“My apartment looks out downtown,” said Katie Blum Dempsey, the OU Alumni president in New York. “The two lights that they’ve shined all week make you remember this is such an important week in our history in New York. It’s sad for all those people who lost their lives.”