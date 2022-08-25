How OU QB General Booty found an NIL partnership with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

The partnership between Oklahoma’s General Booty and Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health began with a phone call late last month. In fact, it was the Sooners’ first-year transfer quarterback who got in touch with the hospital’s development team directly.

“He called and introduced himself and shared a little bit about his role at the University of Oklahoma,” said Sara Parcell, the executive director of development at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. “Of course, if you're a native here or spend much time here, you were already aware that he was on campus.

“He indicated that he would have a merchandise shop opening soon and wanted to give a portion of his proceeds to Oklahoma Children's Hospital and the kids that we serve. He was immediately interested in the mission, the work that we do and how he could be supportive.”

Several weeks later, on Aug. 17, the news was official: Booty is set to donate a portion of the proceeds from apparel sales at mtjn.org to the Oklahoma City-based children's hospital.

Check out the website — mtjn.org is short for "more than just a name" — and you'll find a smattering of Booty-branded gear. Shirts and hoodies with tag lines such as "I heart Booty" and "Booty Call". One reads "General Booty, Reporting for Duty"; another simply reads "General"...above an illustration of peach.

According to the site, 20% of all proceeds from Booty's merchandise is now set to go directly to Oklahoma Children's Hospital. It's a deal only made possible by new NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness introduced in July 2021.

“I have a unique name, but I’m also a good player," Booty said in a press release. "That’s the connection: Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is more than a name. They are the best at what they do."

In a new age of college athletics, Booty is using his NIL as a force of good. And before the partnership was announced, the OU quarterback first paid a visit to Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

“Kids just want to be kids. And they want to be able to connect with somebody that they've heard a lot about, see on TV," said Jon Hayes, president of Oklahoma Children's Hospital. "For General, to his credit, it was just an opportunity just to spend a few minutes with them and really connect on a personal level. That’s so telling about his character."

Booty, the transfer from Tyler Junior, committed to the Sooners in May and arrived in Norman with equipped a football lineage.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, he's the son of a former LSU wide receiver. One of Booty's uncles, Josh, played quarterback for the Tigers. Another, John David, won a Rose Bowl with Pete Carroll at USC in 2007. All three reached the NFL.

Booty has spent this month competing with fellow transfer passer Davis Beville for the Sooners' backup job. But when he made it to Oklahoma Children's Hospital for his visit, the staff on-site met a grounded sophomore quarterback who arrived in search of an avenue to make an impact.

"Mature and wise beyond his years" said Hayes.

Oklahoma Children's Hospital, a branch of the OU Health system, sees roughly 250,000 ambulatory visits and discharges nearly 15,000 patients each year. During Booty's tour, he met a number of the young patients currently being treated at the hospital.

One made Booty a bracelet to wear. With another, he flashed the familiar "Horns Down" sign. Along the way, Booty met and posed for a photo a therapy dog named Targa.

For one patient, the visit coincided with a particularly challenging run of physical therapy and revealed the potential scope of Booty's impact, beyond the money his merchandise sales might raise.

"That was one of the first days we saw (that patient's) enthusiasm — after General’s visit," Parcell said. "He perked up. He was certainly feeling better after that. You just saw a little bit of a sparkle in his eye that day.

"To have something like that happen while you're here really changes the whole tone and it can actually help the healing process," Hayes said. "It's undeniable the impact it has when some of the special visitors are here in the building and go by your cheer somebody up."

The halls of Oklahoma Children's are no stranger to local athletes and figures.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were frequent visitors in their respective time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden is prominent donor. Former OU coach Bob Stoops was such an avid supporter that the hospital's volunteer of the year award is now named after him.

But this formal partnership, with an active college athlete, is new. And at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, they hope Booty is the first, but not the last.

"This is our first foray into this NIL world," said Hayes. "We're really curious to see sort of how this takes off and where it goes and the goal being really a mutually beneficial arrangement for both of us.”