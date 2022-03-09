 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL

How much will Oklahoma's football coaches be paid in their first season under Brent Venables?

Bill Bedenbaugh running team through drills at West Virginia

Bill Bendenbaugh is among OU football assistant coaches who received pay raises heading into the 2022 season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents approved salaries for Brent Venables’ first football staff on Wednesday afternoon.

Venables’ six-year contract will average $7 million annually and begins at $6.4 million for the 2022 season. 

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby ($1.8 million) and defensive coordinator Ted Roof ($1.1 million) earned seven-figure salaries. Both are three-year deals.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates was the only other coach to get a three-year contract. His salary increases each season from $440,000 to $665,000 to $715,000.

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai will get $610,000 in year one and move to $700,000 in his second year.

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, in his first full-time coaching job, will make $600,000 each season.

Safeties coach Brandon Hall will be paid $300,000 annually.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray earned the biggest salary bump among returning coaches. Murray earned a $50,000 bump to $400,000 per year.

All of the other assistant holdovers got $10,000 raises — offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh ($820,000), wide receivers coach Cale Gundy ($610,000) and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley ($520,000).

All of the offensive coaches outside of Lebby have two years on their current contracts.

Strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt has a two-year deal that pays $650,000 annually.

Thad Turnipseed, executive director for football administration, will be paid $350,000 annually on his two-year contract.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

