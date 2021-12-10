How much will Brent Venables be paid in his first season as Oklahoma's head coach?

How much will Venables be paid?
Brent Venables will make $7 million in his first season as Oklahoma’s football coach, the Tulsa World learned through an open records request to OU on Friday.
Venables’ six-year deal will get annual increases according to parameters set prior to his official appointment on Dec. 5. The initial term is through Jan. 31, 2028.
The new coach will make $6.4 million annually and will be boosted by an annual $600,000 contribution to a supplemental retirement income plan.
Performance bonuses will include a $400,000 hike for winning a national championship.
All terms are subject to change and require approval from the Board of Regents. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24-25.
Isaiah Thomas opts out
OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has opted out of the Sooners’ game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.
The Memorial High School graduate announced the news via social media on Friday.
“I would like to thank God for allowing me to play that game that I love at such an elite stage of college football,” Thomas wrote. “It has always been a dream of mine to play here at the University of Oklahoma and compete with the best. I want to thank you, Sooner Nation, for the best five years any student-athlete could’ve asked for. Thanks you for welcoming me with open arms and giving me memories that I will forever cherish.”
Thomas also thanked Bob Stoops for his official scholarship offer, Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain for being his position coach and his family for their sacrifices and support.
Proud coach
Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is proud of the career that Venables has established over the past three decades.
Venables was a graduate assistant (1993-95) and linebackers coach (1996-98) at K-State before joining Stoops at Oklahoma.
“Brent was one of those young guys who was a competitive individual. He was determined. Disciplined. He was an extremely hard worker. He was demanding with his players. He was demanding of himself when he played,” Snyder told the Tulsa World. “He’s a guy that’s been around excellent programs. Here. Oklahoma. Clemson. And everybody that he’s worked with will have nothing but the greatest things to say about him.
“Once again, he’s just very competitive and understands techniques. And understands the fundamentals of the game. Understands both sides of the ball quite well. You can’t coach on defense and not understand the offense. Again, he’s just an excellent choice.”
Venables is known for his fiery attitude nearly 30 years ago. Does Snyder see that in him to this day?
“I don’t think he’s a guy that’s changed any. I think he learned constantly. He’s dedicated to that. But I don’t think in terms of his personality, so to speak, and the way he attacks things; I don’t think that’s any different,” Snyder said.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World