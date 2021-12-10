 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much will Brent Venables be paid in his first season as Oklahoma's head coach?
0 Comments
editor's pick

How much will Brent Venables be paid in his first season as Oklahoma's head coach?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brent Venables and Teddy Lehman

Brent Venables, shown with former OU star Teddy Lehman, will make $7 million in his first season as the Sooners' head coach.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Dec. 6, 2021 video. The University of Oklahoma introduced Brent Venables as its new head coach in front of fans. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

How much will Venables be paid?

Brent Venables will make $7 million in his first season as Oklahoma’s football coach, the Tulsa World learned through an open records request to OU on Friday.

Venables’ six-year deal will get annual increases according to parameters set prior to his official appointment on Dec. 5. The initial term is through Jan. 31, 2028.

The new coach will make $6.4 million annually and will be boosted by an annual $600,000 contribution to a supplemental retirement income plan.

Performance bonuses will include a $400,000 hike for winning a national championship.

All terms are subject to change and require approval from the Board of Regents. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24-25.

Isaiah Thomas opts out

OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has opted out of the Sooners’ game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

The Memorial High School graduate announced the news via social media on Friday.

“I would like to thank God for allowing me to play that game that I love at such an elite stage of college football,” Thomas wrote. “It has always been a dream of mine to play here at the University of Oklahoma and compete with the best. I want to thank you, Sooner Nation, for the best five years any student-athlete could’ve asked for. Thanks you for welcoming me with open arms and giving me memories that I will forever cherish.”

Thomas also thanked Bob Stoops for his official scholarship offer, Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain for being his position coach and his family for their sacrifices and support.

Proud coach

Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is proud of the career that Venables has established over the past three decades.

Venables was a graduate assistant (1993-95) and linebackers coach (1996-98) at K-State before joining Stoops at Oklahoma.

“Brent was one of those young guys who was a competitive individual. He was determined. Disciplined. He was an extremely hard worker. He was demanding with his players. He was demanding of himself when he played,” Snyder told the Tulsa World. “He’s a guy that’s been around excellent programs. Here. Oklahoma. Clemson. And everybody that he’s worked with will have nothing but the greatest things to say about him.

“Once again, he’s just very competitive and understands techniques. And understands the fundamentals of the game. Understands both sides of the ball quite well. You can’t coach on defense and not understand the offense. Again, he’s just an excellent choice.”

Venables is known for his fiery attitude nearly 30 years ago. Does Snyder see that in him to this day?

“I don’t think he’s a guy that’s changed any. I think he learned constantly. He’s dedicated to that. But I don’t think in terms of his personality, so to speak, and the way he attacks things; I don’t think that’s any different,” Snyder said.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

+3
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
OU Sports Extra

'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert