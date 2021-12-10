How much will Brent Venables be paid in his first season as Oklahoma's head coach?

How much will Venables be paid?

Brent Venables will make $7 million in his first season as Oklahoma’s football coach, the Tulsa World learned through an open records request to OU on Friday.

Venables’ six-year deal will get annual increases according to parameters set prior to his official appointment on Dec. 5. The initial term is through Jan. 31, 2028.

The new coach will make $6.4 million annually and will be boosted by an annual $600,000 contribution to a supplemental retirement income plan.

Performance bonuses will include a $400,000 hike for winning a national championship.

All terms are subject to change and require approval from the Board of Regents. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24-25.

Isaiah Thomas opts out

OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has opted out of the Sooners’ game against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

The Memorial High School graduate announced the news via social media on Friday.