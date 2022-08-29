How many schools have a backup quarterback with New Year's Six bowl experience? Meet OU's Davis Beville

NORMAN — Brent Venables’ favorite high school team was Daniel (S.C.) High School, where his sons Jake and Tyler played football.

Five years ago, when Daniel dropped a lopsided 51-14 decision to Greenville, who knew that Venables was watching his future Oklahoma quarterback on the field? Davis Beville threw for three touchdowns and ran for a 53-yard score in that 2017 contest.

On Monday, the Pitt transfer was named OU’s backup quarterback to Dillon Gabriel as the team prepares for its season opener against UTEP. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Lebby was listed ahead of third-team challengers General Booty and Nick Evers on the just-released depth chart.

Beville and Booty transferred to the Sooners during the summer, giving the program much-needed depth. Evers is a true freshman who enrolled early to take advantage of spring drills.

Trust always plays a factor when choosing a quarterback. It appears that stood out with first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“(Beville's) created predictable outcomes,” Lebby said during a Monday morning news conference. “That’s what we’re looking for. We want to be able to call a play and have a really good idea what’s going to happen before he snaps it. He’s done that.”

Beville’s experience — albeit limited to a reserve role at Pitt — probably aided him.

Beville appeared in nine games and played behind future NFL first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett. Beville was 22-of-32 passing for 237 yards with a touchdown and interception.

His biggest contribution came in his final game at the ACC school when he was 14-of-18 for 149 yards against Michigan State in last season’s Peach Bowl.

How many backup quarterbacks have New Year’s Six bowl experience? OU now has one.

Beville (6-6, 225) has also done well with ball security, which will draw instant respect from any offensive coordinator. Lebby has witnessed that from afar last season and during fall camp.

“He's taken care of the football. As a unit, we talk about it all the time. That's where it starts and stops,” Lebby said. “We gotta take care of the rock and create good decision-making. He's done that.

“I think part of that is because he's played ball, he's an older guy, he gets it, he understands it, he's been through it. That's why it was so important to get him here. And he's done a great job. Really has.”

Venables was impressed with the competition to take quarterback snaps behind Gabriel.

“They’ve had some great moments in camp and some not-so great moments. We’re definitely in a better position now than when we finished spring ball,” Venables said. “Excited about that group of guys and what they’ve brought to the table from a leadership standpoint and ability to execute and manage the offense in the right way.”

Gabriel said every quarterback “competed their butt off” to earn playing time and all had a great camp.

“They push me every day. Likewise, I’m pushing them. And I think you need that in every position room,” Gabriel said.