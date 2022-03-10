How long has it been since OU has won a Big 12 Tournament game? It's been quite a while

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s OK for Oklahoma fans to look forward to the NCAA Tournament.

Jennie Baranczyk’s first team is cemented in college basketball’s main event no matter the outcome in this week’s Big 12 Tournament. But there could be a huge reward for good play in Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

OU is projected by ESPN to be a No. 4 seed and host for the NCAA Tournament’s first two rounds. A good result against Kansas in Friday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal game could help ensure the chance for some extra home games inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

For fans and media, it’s been a heavy topic of conversation. Inside Baranczyk’s locker room, the possibility has not been discussed.

“That’s kind of the question of the hour, to be honest with you,” the OU coach said. “Honestly, to think for myself, I’m just excited to coach this team, period. And that’s the excitement I’m going to bring. I want us to have so much energy. I want our bench to be incredible. I want to coach this team and continue to simplify things in our game where we can just play and get better.

“From a coaching standpoint and a team standpoint, we’re not going to do a team meeting and talk about what we don’t want to talk about … we’re literally going to go in and play every possession and I’m going to play it with them. That’s the only thing, in my standpoint, that I want to focus on.”

Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (23-7) will be trying to win its first Big 12 Tournament game since 2016.

The Sooners will also try to bounce back from a 73-67 home loss against the fifth-seeded Jayhawks last Saturday.

“I’m very excited,” OU senior Taylor Robertson said. “We’ve never played more than one game in the Big 12 Tournament and we’re hopefully looking to change that this year and try to make a run. It’s really exciting, especially after watching all of the other conference tournaments that have happened so far and all of the upsets and runs that some teams are making.

“That’s kind of what we want to do. We want to be able to make a run.”

Robertson, a self-described basketball junkie, has lived for this moment.

“Champ week is always one of the best weeks,” she said. “Growing up, I used to watch that 24/7. It would be spring break and I would turn the TV on at 11 a.m. when the first game would start and watch basketball the whole entire day.”

What will the Sooners need to do to have success against Kansas?

“You play every possession. You can’t overdo the game the last weekend, either, because both teams will make adjustments,” Baranczyk said. “They do a great job of being able to add different elements in every game. That’s something that we’re still going to have to read during the game and be able to adjust.

“Offensively, I think we can do a much better job of playing together and setting each other up. From that standpoint, those are things we try to focus on in every game. But you have to go in and have a balance, have togetherness and have an edge — all of those things.

“To me, that’s what I’m excited to see.”

The OU-KU survivor will play either Baylor or Texas Tech in a Big 12 semifinal at noon Saturday.

