How important is Bedlam? It didn't take long for new OU coach Porter Moser to discover the answer

The transfer portal has allowed Moser to replenish his roster, especially after having only four returners remain on board from last season.

“It’s both ends. A lot of teams are getting hurt because so many guys are transferring but also gives the opportunity as a new coach to bring in some guys,” Moser said.

“I hope to build a culture to where we don’t have this many guys leaving. You don’t want a recruiting class of nine or 10 guys because it’s very difficult because you want to build culture. You want to build an identity with your fan base, where they can identify with the guys in your program and get to know them and know who they are. That’s a real concern of coaches around the country about how transient your roster can be with your fan base as well in trying to build culture.”

Moser replenished the roster with key additions including Tanner Groves, the Big Sky player of the year, and all-ACC defender Jordan Goldwire from Duke.