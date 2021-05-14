How important is Bedlam? It didn't take long for new OU coach Porter Moser to discover the answer

Porter Moser didn’t need his first 40 days as Oklahoma’s basketball coach to understand the importance of Bedlam to his new home state.
“I’ve been talked to a lot about that rivalry,” Moser said during a Friday Zoom call with reporters. “From the OU fans, without a doubt … and the OSU fans as well. So that hit comes from both sides.”
Much has changed since Moser was officially introduced to the public during an April 7 news conference. The Sooners now have a defined roster and a coaching staff in place.
Many congratulations were sent Moser’s way after he replaced Lon Kruger as the Sooners’ top coach, including a social media note from OSU’s Mike Boynton.
“Congrats to my good friend @PorterMoser,” Boyton said on Twitter. “Welcome to the @Big12Conference and the great state of Oklahoma. Another great final four coach in the league. Only request I have is that you leave @SisterSchmidt back in Chicago. By the way, #Bedlam is a BIG DEAL!!!”
“I remember that he did send that tweet,” Moser said. “Mike’s a great guy. I got to know him through the Nike coaches trip, the profession … But yes, unequivocally, people have talked to me about the importance of Bedlam.
“So I know that and just like all of us, there's so many coaches that are friends off the floor, but they all know when you get on the floor, it's just a whole different level. And then when you get rivalries, it's another level after that.”
The transfer portal has allowed Moser to replenish his roster, especially after having only four returners remain on board from last season.
“It’s both ends. A lot of teams are getting hurt because so many guys are transferring but also gives the opportunity as a new coach to bring in some guys,” Moser said.
“I hope to build a culture to where we don’t have this many guys leaving. You don’t want a recruiting class of nine or 10 guys because it’s very difficult because you want to build culture. You want to build an identity with your fan base, where they can identify with the guys in your program and get to know them and know who they are. That’s a real concern of coaches around the country about how transient your roster can be with your fan base as well in trying to build culture.”
Moser replenished the roster with key additions including Tanner Groves, the Big Sky player of the year, and all-ACC defender Jordan Goldwire from Duke.
“(Groves) has a zest for the game and we hit it off from the beginning. I think he’s going to bring some size, some skill, which is what we really needed,” Moser said before adding, “Jordan Goldwire was another veteran. He played at the highest level at Duke. He played in a great culture there. He was on the all-ACC defensive team. He had 94 assists … he brings so many things, but he brings a veteran mentality to us.”
The Sooners also added SMU transfer Ethan Chargois (a Union High School graduate) and Eastern Washington’s Jacob Groves, the younger brother of Tanner.
Moser had good words on the four returners, with whom he has developed a strong relationship during offseason workouts.
On Umoja Gibson: “Phenomenal shooter, phenomenal work ethic. He’s in the gym all the time. He just wants to get better. I really like his leadership.”
On Elijah Harkless: “Very, very tough. Gets in the gym. I really like his competitive spirit. I think he’s going to bring that. I really liked how he has been in the workouts.”
On Jalen Hill: “I’m really excited about him and an expanded role for him. I thought his intensity and his condition and ability to pick things up was really good in the three weeks I got to work out with him. I know he ended the year on a couple of good games.”
On Rick Issanza: “Really unique. He’s 7-1, hasn’t had a lot of playing time in his career. He hasn’t produced a lot. I think he’s someone that conditioning, first and foremost, he has to get into great shape. Every day he is 7-1, long, so we’re really working on things with him.”
Moser is still getting settled. In a humbling moment, he admitted he didn’t realize how close Oklahoma City was to Norman. But the “booming city” is a strong recruiting tool, he said.
He also loves the community.
“Everywhere you go, at first, you thought it was your first 48 hours that people are going to be nice to you. Yeah, I’m like, I’m undefeated, they’re going to be nice to me,” Moser said. “But it’s everywhere you go. Everybody here, the university, the people that work at this university on all facets, it’s a true love of this university, the athletic department, it’s run unbelievably.
“And I love the energy of the other sports. It’s wired for excellence. The standards, the culture. But I’ve just been blown away with just the energy and the friendliness and the welcoming of the people of Oklahoma.”