Editor's note: In 2017 after she became the highest-paid college softball coach in America, Patty Gasso talked to Tulsa World Magazine for a feature called How I Got Here, where she told her origin story. Here's a look back at what she said to now Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington.

> My mother was a single mom who raised us — I have an older brother and younger sister — and she worked really, really hard and had a couple of jobs. But when her jobs were over, we lived right next to a park with four softball diamonds and a basketball court. She would come home from work, and we would go to the park and practice.

> She was living her life to allow us to live our life. She put us through private school. She was always tired, but she never complained. So I just felt like there was nothing I can’t do because I watched her do it.

> My mom was never in the stands when I was playing. She was working.

> My first job was fast food. I worked at Burger King. I called myself the Burger Queen. I took a lot of pride in it. I wanted to be the fastest in the drive-thru. That is where I learned work ethic.

> When it comes to my philosophy, I think top of the list is blue collar. I don’t know any other way. Hard work. Never surrendering. Fearless. Loyalty. Just fight.

> The kid who never quits on a play is who I am looking for. Someone who is not paying attention if you are sitting in the stands or not. I want an athlete so engaged in the game that everything else is nonexistent. I want focus and passion and the kid who wants the ball hit to them when there is a chance to win a game.

> If we are being very transparent, there was a point where I was not happy with what I was doing. I put a lot of pressure on myself to win at all costs. It was after the 2000 national championship. No one expected us to do that. And then we did it. Everything changed for me. My expectation was we would do it every year. But it doesn’t work like that. I was becoming someone that I didn’t like. I remember being at Texas Tech and a lot was not going right. I just asked God to help me through this. The answer was this is not about winning games. It’s about changing lives and saving souls. You are not there to win at all costs. It was hard to trust that. My job relies on winning. But I surrendered. I started diving more into the internal side of these athletes and trying to help them deal with things and make them confident. I would probably say in 2012 I really felt like this is how I am supposed to do it. And I have stuck with it since.

> I look back and my emotions would get away from me. At times, I was not saying things that were uplifting. I was barking. Like a Bobby Knight, no disrespect to him. Athletes from back in the day will tell me: “What happened to you? Why are you making it so easy on these guys?”

> I learned to care more about my athletes first and winning second. Life is hard, and I want them to know they can handle anything, and a softball field is a good place to practice that.

> We don’t talk about our stats or our record. I am not a numbers person. At all. I just want to play hard and watch them develop into women.

> A good leader is about having relationships.

> When we connect, they trust.

> This generation has taught me to let down my ego and pride and the whole “I am in control. I’m the head coach.” I don’t manage like that. It’s not me and the team. It’s us. It’s the Sooners. That’s how we live.

> I tell them very often, “I can take any one of you off this team and we will still win. If that doesn’t make you want to work harder, I don’t know what else will. You are not ‘it’ for us.” That scares a few.

> We don’t look back. We don’t look forward. We live in the present.

> My passion is to see change and growth. I am not saying championships. I am saying change and growth. When those things happen, normally they are raising trophies because of it.

