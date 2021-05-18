How historic is Oklahoma's offensive power surge at the plate? Let the numbers tell the story

Erin Miller knows softball.

The former Oklahoma All-American will be the analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Softball Championship.

The Jenks High School graduate has also kept close tabs on the Sooners, who have created damage to the record book with their offense.

“I don’t even know that I can articulate or put into words what we’re witnessing,” Miller said. “I think it’s so easy, because of the years of success with OU, just to kind over what they’re doing , but what you guys are seeing is, in my eyes, a resurgence of offense after so many years of seeing pitchers dominate our game.”

Entering Friday’s Norman Regional, the raw numbers tell the story for Oklahoma softball:

71

Jocelyn Alo (27), Tiare Jennings (24) and Kinzie Hansen (20) have combined for 71 home runs. Their total is more than 271 of the 284 schools playing this season. The three players, on their own accord, are one home run from being on OU’s all-time top 10 team home run list. The 2007 and 2011 teams had 72 home runs.

130