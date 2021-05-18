How historic is Oklahoma's offensive power surge at the plate? Let the numbers tell the story

Erin Miller knows softball.
The former Oklahoma All-American will be the analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Softball Championship.
The Jenks High School graduate has also kept close tabs on the Sooners, who have created damage to the record book with their offense.
“I don’t even know that I can articulate or put into words what we’re witnessing,” Miller said. “I think it’s so easy, because of the years of success with OU, just to kind over what they’re doing , but what you guys are seeing is, in my eyes, a resurgence of offense after so many years of seeing pitchers dominate our game.”
Entering Friday’s Norman Regional, the raw numbers tell the story for Oklahoma softball:
71
Jocelyn Alo (27), Tiare Jennings (24) and Kinzie Hansen (20) have combined for 71 home runs. Their total is more than 271 of the 284 schools playing this season. The three players, on their own accord, are one home run from being on OU’s all-time top 10 team home run list. The 2007 and 2011 teams had 72 home runs.
130
This number 130 is huge. OU has already shattered the 2019 school mark of 115 home runs in a season. The Division I record (158 home runs) was set by Hawaii in 2010. If OU played the minimum amount of postseason games (10) during a Women’s College World Series run, the Sooners would have to average 2.9 home runs per game. Oklahoma is currently averaging 2.77 home runs per game.
.419
OU’s team batting average of .419 is far away from Texas, which owns the second-best batting average (.351) nationally. The Sooners would shatter the season record for teams with a minimum of 1,000 at-bats. In 1998, Arizona hit .385 as a team. Alcorn’s 1997 squad gets a tip of the visor. The team produced a .440 season average (437 hits, 994 at-bats).
5
It’s hard to pitch around a team with five players ranked among the current top 25 nationally for batting average -- Jocelyn Alo (No. 5, .479), Jayda Coleman (No. 8, .477), Tiare Jennings (No. 9, .474), Kinzie Hansen (No. 18, .444) and Grace Lyons (No. 23, .438).
11.19
The Sooners are averaging 11.19 runs per game, which easily outpaces No. 2 Miami (Ohio), which scores 7.85 runs per game. Oklahoma has scored at least a dozen runs in 16 of its 47 contests this season. Included in the total is a 29-0 and 21-2 win over UTEP, a 33-4 victory over New Mexico, a 22-2 win over Iowa State and a 20-0 triumph against Texas Tech.