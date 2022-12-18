How good a recruiting class could this be for the Sooners? Could there be some late flips?

Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class will become official on Wednesday, the opening of the early signing period for college football programs.

The Sooners begin the final 72 hours to the recruiting finish with 23 commitments as well as three portal transfers. Coaches continue to chase late decisions and flips to add to the class.

Josh McCuistion is the co-publisher of SoonerScoop. He’s covered OU recruiting for nearly 20 years and spoke to the Tulsa World about the 2023 class.

Tulsa World: Even if nothing else happens, how good a year has it been for Brent Venables and his recruiting staff?

Josh McCuistion: “It’s a really good class. They’ve addressed a lot of needs. They’ve gotten some quality on the defensive line. The crown jewel of that group is <&underline>P.J. Adebawore</&underline> from Kansas City. When OU offered him, he was a three-star (prospect) that was largely overlooked. Look at him now and he’s pushing toward five stars and is one of the most respected defensive ends in the country. They identified him early.

“That’s a big thing with this class. You’ve seen Oklahoma go into areas that they haven’t been in a long time. They are having success in the southeast with players like Lewis Carter (from Tampa, Florida), who is an outstanding football player … if I had to bet money on a successful college football player, Lewis Carter would be my choice because he’s so good in every phase of the game.

“I think it’s a really successful class. If you had told everybody when Lincoln Riley left that Oklahoma was going to land maybe its best defensive class in 15 years and still get the five-star quarterback (Jackson Arnold), that’s a victory.”

TW: How strong is this defensive class compared to years past?

JM: “I used to talk about offensive players under Riley and how creative your offensive staff can be to use these guys. It’s kind of the same deal with these guys and Oklahoma’s defensive class. If you have a creative defensive mind, you can do some very diverse stuff with these guys because you’ve got some interesting body types. You have some different kinds of players, guys that could play a couple of different roles.

“Lewis Carter could be the CHEETAH or he could be an inside linebacker if he puts on 10 or 15 more pounds. There’s a lot of versatility, range and growth. (Linebacker) Samuel Omosigho is a better high school wide receiver than he is a linebacker but he is 6-foot-3, 215 and he can fly. You put that in the hands of a guy like Brent Venables and it reminds me of Keenan Clayton when he came out of high school. I don’t know where’s going to play, but he’s really big, he’s really fast and he’s really athletic.

“You start with that and give it to a guy who knows what he’s doing like Brent and you just see tons of potential for where this could all go for some of these guys.”

TW: In the final 72 hours, what would be the best-case scenario for OU leading up to Wednesday?

JM: “In a realistic world, you land Marcus Strong (defensive end from Lake Butler, Florida). Obviously everyone is going to vote for (defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit) David Hicks. I think that’s a very remote possibility at this point in time. If you land Marcus Strong, you land (current Notre Dame commit) Peyton Bowen, the five-star safety … I don’t think people understand that, right now, he’s the No. 10 player in the country according to Rivals. It would be the first time OU’s signed a top 10 player defensively since Gerald McCoy in 2006. That’s just staggering, in year one, to be able to land a player like that and have to fight off the Oregons and Notre Dames … he’s a kid who can go anywhere. To be able to win a battle like that in year one if pretty impressive because OU started so far behind the eight ball with him.

“The other big one that OU really has to hope for is Tausili Akana, the big edge rusher from Utah. Funny enough, for a kid from Utah, it looks like it’s going to come down to an Oklahoma versus Texas battle. Brent Venables has really poured a lot of energy in there and Brent really handled a big portion of his recruiting. Obviously Miguel Chavis and others have been involved, but that was a guy who was identified from Brent early on as a different maker. He’s a guy that could really cover up a lot of the loss of (Texas commit and OU flip) Colton Vasek.”

TW: How does the transfer portal fit in? Do you think OU will hit the portal hard compared to what they are getting on the commitment list?

JM: “This year, Oklahoma is still trying to address some needs. Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame transfer) is a really good sign of that and trying to find some help on the interior defensive line where they’re going to be really young next year. Having a veteran like that who can come in and lead your room and help those young guys along … obviously he can do some good things for your team as well.

“In the perfect world for Oklahoma, I see them almost like going to do your grocery shopping at the local grocery store and then using the portal as almost like going to the butcher for the steak. We want to go and just pick a few high-end guys who we think can make a difference for us next year. The Dasan McCullough kid (Indiana transfer) is a perfect example. If he’s not a starter on day one next year, I would be stunned. He is that talented and that gifted.

“Last year was absolutely one where you had needs and holes in the roster … this year it’s a little bit of marriage of trying to find the high-end help and still filling roster holes. I would guess by next year, they’d really like to be, at most, five or six guys from the portal that really help them in spots where maybe they’ve had an early draft entry or something like that.”