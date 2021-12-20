How football is viewed has changed since OU and Oregon last met

“You can correct come egregious errors like that one,” Stoops said. “It should have been corrected. I think they do a great job of it in today's game of doing it relatively quickly, maybe not always, but trying to get it right. Everybody's too invested. Not just players, coaches, fans, you know there's so much that rides on each game in football. So it's the right thing to do to get it right, and that's what replay's for. For the most part, it really works pretty well I think. You know, the games I see, they do get it right and it makes a difference in the game.”