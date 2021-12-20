How football is viewed has changed since OU and Oregon last met

In the 18 seasons Bob Stoops spent as Oklahoma’s football coach there were plenty of fiery exchanges with the media. But the day he seemed nearest to boiling over had nothing to do with a column, a soundbite or a hot take.
On Sept. 19, 2006, as the Sooners wrapped up their Tuesday practice in preparation for an upcoming game against Middle Tennessee State, Stoops was informed that the then-PAC-10 officiating crew that handled the previous OU-Oregon game would only receive a one-game suspension.
As he met with reporters that evening, the anger boiled over. OU felt like it had been robbed three days earlier in a 34-33 loss to the Ducks and had the video evidence to prove it. Stoops took the high road publicly. But it seemed his team was the only one being punished.
Stoops, who will serve as the interim coach when the Sooners (10-2) face the Ducks (10-3) on Dec. 29 in the Valero Alamo Bowl, said it’s all water under the bridge now.
But his recollections on Monday showed how the technology landscape has changed college football and sports so dramatically in 15 years.
You have to remember that, in September 2006, social media was in its infancy. Most cell phones didn’t have cameras — much less the ability to instantly watch replays. YouTube and Twitter were just coming online. High-definition television wasn’t commonplace yet.
One thing any OU player, coach or fan that was actually at Autzen Stadium that day remembers is not wholly understanding how egregious those final minutes were.
“I was given way too much credit after the (Oregon) game for the poise I showed,” Stoops said.
Of course, there was the onside kick the Ducks were given credit for recovering even though OU running back Allen Patrick emerged from the pile with the ball and tried to hand it to an official.
“I didn't see Allen with the ball. Everyone else had. And had I seen that I might have been suspended a few games myself,” Stoops said.
Video reviews had just begun a season earlier. Replay officials were typically retired referees. Overturning a call seemed like a slap to a working official’s face.
Forget the fact that OU recovered the onside kick, which would have ended the game. Replays clearly showed Oregon touched the ball before it went 10 yards. Again, a fact that should’ve negated an Oregon recovery.
Later, in what would be the Ducks’ game-winning drive, a pass interference call set up the go-ahead touchdown. Replay clearly showed OU defensive end C.J. Ah You tipped the pass at the line of scrimmage, which should have negated the penalty.
Replay judge Gordon Riese let it all stand.
“I just remember a lot of anger after that game just because it wasn't necessary. You had all the tools and mechanisms in place, so things like that wouldn't happen if somebody blatantly cheated,” former OU linebacker Rufus Alexander said. “That's the first time, maybe also the Texas Tech game (in 2005), but that's one of the times that I just felt so robbed in a game. Whenever you do everything right, as far as an onside kick, and tipping the ball, you got to make the right calls in those and you can't make two egregious calls in the game. I just remember feeling robbed after that game.”
OU felt that way as the Sooners left the field in Oregon, but they were looking at it through competitive lenses. It wasn’t until they arrived at the Eugene airport and ran into members of the ABC broadcast crew that they found out impartial eyes saw the same things.
Media covering the game didn’t get a full glimpse of it until well after the teams had departed the stadium. In 2021, errors that blatant would have been blasted throughout the world in seconds.
Stoops spent the 2021 regular season working as an analyst for Fox Sports. Fox employs former NFL referees Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino as rules analysts for college and NFL broadcasts. ABC/ESPN, CBS and NBC all do the same. The instant analysis didn’t exist back then. You have to think the officiating blunders that occurred that afternoon in Eugene, Oregon, helped create the roles they fill.
These days, most games include a replay judge correcting a call. The replay judge is part of the crew. Officials are taught to let plays run their course so, with the help of replay, the right call is made.
“You can correct come egregious errors like that one,” Stoops said. “It should have been corrected. I think they do a great job of it in today's game of doing it relatively quickly, maybe not always, but trying to get it right. Everybody's too invested. Not just players, coaches, fans, you know there's so much that rides on each game in football. So it's the right thing to do to get it right, and that's what replay's for. For the most part, it really works pretty well I think. You know, the games I see, they do get it right and it makes a difference in the game.”
It would have made a difference 15 years ago against Oregon.