How does Tanner Groves bounce back from a three-point game? Let's ask his younger brother

Moser was asked about a mid-season report — does he consider the program where it needs to be at the halfway point or does the concentration remain one game at a time?

“The program is going to take care of itself if we’re doing the things of where I want it to be. Our team, coaches, we’re just consumed with getting better,” Moser said. “We know it’s gonna be like a seven-week heavyweight fight. You have to be able to take a punch, be able to punch back, be able to get off the mat. You have to be able to not get too high or too low. This league is unbelievable.

“But I know this, I love coming to practice each day because the guys have a great attitude of getting better every day. That’s what I think about. I don’t think about halfway marks or anything like that. You’re on a journey right now to get your team better.”

Balancing COVID: Oklahoma has been without multiple players due to COVID this season. For Saturday, the team expects to have everyone including Akol Mawein, Rick Issanza and Alston Mason. Those three missed the Texas game.

The Groves brothers as well as Bijan Cortes have missed games due to COVID.