NORMAN — Friday marks the three-month anniversary of Oklahoma’s only loss this season.

Since a Feb. 19 defeat at Baylor, the Sooners have won 43 consecutive games, which is just four away from the NCAA record streak of 47 set by Arizona.

OU’s amazing run leaves opposing coaches asking the same question: How do you beat the Sooners?

Oklahoma begins a chase for a national championship “three-peat” on Friday with an opening-round game against Hofstra. First pitch is 4 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

The Colonial Athletics Association champions spent Wednesday eating BBQ, visiting the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex and appeared to be watching “Miracle on Ice” in Oklahoma City. Like many, they are underdogs against OU.

Let’s play a little Jeopardy. Here’s the answer: Baylor’s Shaylon Govan. The question: Who hit a three-run home run to power the Bears to a 4-3 win over OU?

Tulsa was in a similar situation to beat the visiting Sooners on May 2. The Golden Hurricane only trailed 2-0 in the sixth inning with two runners on. One swing of the bat could produce a three-run homer, but OU’s Alex Storako — after giving up back-to-back hits — got Imani Edwards to fly out to center field.

Alyssa Brito’s grand slam in the seventh made it 6-0, but there was some uncomfortable moments before the homer.

It was an impressive showing by TU and drew a question to Golden Hurricane coach Crissy Strimple: What do you tell the team before the game? And, more importantly, how do you position yourself to beat OU?

“You have to respect them. They’re very good at the game of softball. But don’t fear them,” Strimple said this week. “It can be such a cliché to talk about. But they’re human like you. They take reps like you. You put in work like they do. And then who doesn’t want a shot at No. 1? Who doesn’t want a shot to see how they stack up against the best team in the country?

“OU knows going into every game that they’re going to get everybody’s best shot. And the thing about them is there isn’t one part of the game that they don’t do well. They’re going to run bases well. They’re going to play outstanding defense. They’re going to be outstanding in the circle. They’re going to hit.”

The Sooners managed only six hits against Tulsa, which was the target of criticism by Patty Gasso after the game. Hurricane starter Kylee Nash only allowed two runs in six innings before Brito’s big hit.

Strimple calls pitches for TU pitchers. What was the game plan attacking the Sooners’ potent offense?

“We were going to attack the edges, out to in, and minimize their opportunities,” Strimple said. “I didn’t feel like we were going to eliminate them — it kind of ended up being that way, we were shutting them down a little bit — but we were just trying to limit their opportunities. The more than they get, the more they capitalize on it.”

Sometimes, it’s hard to be precise with location against the Sooners. You can’t leave the ball flat over the plate. Attacking corners is essential, but you can’t be too cautious.

“In any sport that you play, if you’re thinking what not to do it typically doesn’t end up well. And you have to try to have an aggressive mentality of what you want to do. Easier said than done, right? OU is a great team,” Strimple said. “I wanted to make them earn it, if that makes sense. Make them earn the hits off to you by hitting the edges. We were more about what we were going to do.”

Sometimes, giving up a run can’t be the worst possible thing for a defense, Strimple said, because each 60 feet is valuable property. Don’t give up the extra base. OU is an elite baserunning team. Gasso is shy about testing defenses to try to draw mistakes.

“Sometimes conceding a run to limit a single to a single is huge because a runner on first with one out is a lot different than a runner on second in scoring position,” the TU coach said. “You are trying to eliminate a game turning into a merry-go-round where there’s constantly someone in scoring position.”

It’s not only stopping OU, it’s finding a way to score runs. The Sooners’ pitching staff is elite.

In the game against the Sooners two weeks ago, the Hurricane saw all four pitchers.

“They pound the zone, they attack you early and often and they change speeds on you,” Strimple said. “You can’t get comfortable in the box against Oklahoma – here’s firm, with a little bit of down and some changeup. Here’s a great spinning rise ball with a changeup. Here’s somebody who throws hard with elite moment and a changeup.

“They do have elite arms that can make a ball move through the zone. That’s probably the most impressive thing is about their pitching staff.”