Sam Bradford chuckled when asked about his choice for his statue pose inside Oklahoma’s Heisman Park.

“Mine was pretty easy because I wasn’t really a runner,” said Bradford, who won the 2008 Heisman Trophy. “So I don’t think that it was going to be any sort of running pose. I wanted it to look like I was throwing and that narrowed it done pretty quickly. It honestly wasn’t that hard for me.

“Those other guys, they had a lot cooler poses that I had. It was probably harder for them than it was for me.”

Shortly before OU’s spring football game on April 22, Kyler Murray’s statue will be unveiled at Heisman Park. He will be the seventh OU player featured – and fourth quarterback – on the dedicated plot of land just east of Memorial Stadium.

Bradford, who graduated from nearby Putnam City North High School, is humbled by having a shrine that will forever be recognized at Oklahoma.

“It means a lot, with myself growing up in Oklahoma and my dad (Kent Bradford) playing at OU and just knowing the history of the program,” Bradford said. “There’s been hundreds and probably even thousands of great players who had come before me.

“To be a part of that and to have a statue outside of the stadium, I never would have dreamt that. I never would have thought about that growing up as a kid. So it’s really, really cool.”

Four Oklahoma QBs have won the award since 2003: Jason White (2003), Bradford, Baker Mayfield (2017) and Murray (2018). All were able to make plays with their running ability except Bradford, who rewrote the passing records during his three-year career at OU.

Bradford's statue pose showcases him surveying the field before launching a pass. It was dedicated in 2011.

Just being a part of the Sooners’ quarterback fraternity means a bunch to Bradford.

“It’s been great,” Bradford said. “Obviously I love watching good quarterback play and I think we’ve been spoiled at Oklahoma with not just good quarterback play, but great quarterback play throughout the years.”

Bradford pointed out Mayfield, Murray and Jalen Hurts (2019 Heisman runner-up), who started in consecutive years from 2017-19 and made major impacts on the college football world.

“I wish they could have been there for four years apiece spread out over 12 years. That would have been great for everyone,” he said. “But watching them, they’re all unique in their own way and they’re all great players. I still enjoy watching them all, to be honest.

“I hope that’s just kind of the beginning and there are more Heisman winners to come and I hope there are more great quarterbacks to come through Norman.”

