How did OU do in the transfer portal? Breaking down the newest members to the Sooners program

College football’s transfer portal activity came to a halt on Wednesday.

Oklahoma benefitted greatly during the 45-day window with a dozen newcomers committing to the roster.

According to 247Sports, the Sooners ranked No. 10 overall and tops in the Big 12 in college football’s transfer portal rankings.

OU had 10 scholarship players and two walk-ons among its class, which featured six defensive players, five offensive players and a punter.

All could make their OU debuts at the April 23 spring game, which was announced on Wednesday.

A look at the key additions:

Top defensive player

Dasan McCullough, Indiana

The transfer will be an impact player at defensive end after a solid freshman season with the Hoosiers. The son of a college football coach, he had 49 tackles (6.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks) last season.

He brings a much-needed edge rusher for Brent Venables’ defense, which struggled at times. His younger brother Daeh McCullough is a member of Oklahoma’s 2023 signing class.

Top offensive player

Walter Rouse, Stanford

The left tackle brings important depth to Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line, but made Sooner Nation sweat a little bit. Last week, he declared his commitment to Nebraska but three days later, he changed his mind and chose OU.

Rouse had 39 games of starting experience with the Cardinal and fills a much-needed void at left tackle. His inclusion will allow younger players at the position not to be thrust into important roles earlier than desired.

Top special teams player

Luke Elzinga, Central Michigan

Elzinga joins Texas A&M tight end Blake Smith as preferred walk-ons joining the program.

Elzinga will battle for the open punter position following Michael Turk’s departure. Elzina was a two-time All-MAC first-team selection and averaged 42.4 yards per punt for the Chippewas.

Top familiar face

Austin Stogner, South Carolina

The tight end spent three seasons with the Sooners before choosing to transfer to South Carolina in 2022. Venables tried to keep him on campus last year and gladly welcomed him back to Norman.

Stogner will help OU absorb the loss of Brayden Willis, an all-everything player at tight end. Stogner has 67 catches over his career for 864 yards and nine touchdowns.

Most intriguing player

Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest

The defensive end had been the face of the Demon Deacons’ defense over the past few years. His resume is impressive. Over the past two years, he’s totaled 93 tackles and 24.5 tackles for loss, which includes 13 sacks.

His ability to make plays on the edge could help OU become a different defense in 2023.

Best storyline

Trace Ford, Oklahoma State

How often does a player toss aside the Bedlam rivalry and choose to play for a former enemy?

There’s no doubt that the defensive end will be public enemy No. 1 by many OSU fans after choosing to transfer to Oklahoma during the transfer portal cycle.

Ford played four seasons for the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks. He played in two games against the Sooners and had a sack in both of those contests.

Bedlam week, already spicy, just gathered another storyline.