How did Jayda Coleman's inside-the-park home run become a triple? Plus what a debut for Jordy Bahl

Oklahoma scored so many runs in their first weekend of games that it even erased a Jayda Coleman home run.
Let’s explain.
Coleman came to the plate in Sunday’s victory over UC San Diego. Her fifth-inning hit split the center fielder and the left fielder and rolled to the fence to score Jana Johns and Alyssa Brito. When Coleman crossed the plate for an apparent inside-the-park home run, it appeared to make the score 9-0.
The play was later changed to a two-RBI triple due to the eighth run being scored while the ball was still in play, therefore making the game over due to walk-off run-rule of an eight-run lead after five innings.
Coleman had nine home runs in her freshman season, including one in the Women’s College World Series championship-clinching game against Florida State.
Sparkling debut
What a first impression for OU's Jordy Bahl.
The freshman pitcher was named the Wilson/WFCA Division I national pitcher of the week and added Big 12 pitcher of the week honors on Tuesday.
The right-hander had 24 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched, including a 14-K, complete-game performance against No. 3 UCLA. She is 2-0 with one save in five games. She’s allowed five hits and given up no earned runs.
Bahl is scheduled to meet the media for the first time on Wednesday.
Another grand opening
There’s just something about opening weekends for OU sophomore Tiare Jennings.
She was named the Big 12 player of the week on Tuesday after smacking four home runs in five games. Her first at-bat of the 2022 season resulted in a home run against UC Santa Barbara. She hit .357 with 7 RBIs and nine runs scored.
It was a reminder of how Jennings’ 2021 campaign began. She was 12-for-13 with five homes in last season’s opening weekend. She’s now hit nine of her 31 career home runs on opening weekends.
Home run watch
Jocelyn Alo hit two home runs last weekend and now has 90 home runs, which is five shy of Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career home run mark of 95.
Alo’s first home run drew a tweet from Chamberlain, the former OU star: “Alright Joc relax.”
Chamberlain is a huge Alo fan and wore a No. 78 OU jersey in honor of the slugger during last year’s WCWS.
By the numbers
.360: OU’s team batting average
7: RBI by team leaders Alo and Jennings
1: Runs allowed by pitching staff (which was unearned)
51: Strikeouts by OU pitchers through 29.0 innings
.500: Batting average by Kinzie Hansen and Jana Johns, which leads the team
Up next
Oklahoma will play five games in the Houston Classic this weekend.
The Sooners will face McNeese State (12 p.m.) and Houston (3) on Friday, McNeese State (12:30 p.m.) and Houston (3) on Saturday and Texas State (10 a.m.) on Sunday.
The OU-Houston games will be broadcast on ESPN+.