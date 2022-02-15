How did Jayda Coleman's inside-the-park home run become a triple? Plus what a debut for Jordy Bahl

Oklahoma scored so many runs in their first weekend of games that it even erased a Jayda Coleman home run.

Let’s explain.

Coleman came to the plate in Sunday’s victory over UC San Diego. Her fifth-inning hit split the center fielder and the left fielder and rolled to the fence to score Jana Johns and Alyssa Brito. When Coleman crossed the plate for an apparent inside-the-park home run, it appeared to make the score 9-0.

The play was later changed to a two-RBI triple due to the eighth run being scored while the ball was still in play, therefore making the game over due to walk-off run-rule of an eight-run lead after five innings.

Coleman had nine home runs in her freshman season, including one in the Women’s College World Series championship-clinching game against Florida State.

Sparkling debut

What a first impression for OU's Jordy Bahl.

The freshman pitcher was named the Wilson/WFCA Division I national pitcher of the week and added Big 12 pitcher of the week honors on Tuesday.