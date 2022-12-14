How did Cayden Green commit to OU? With help from workout videos and former Sooners stars Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Cayden Green, a lifelong Oklahoma fan, knew where he wanted to play college football.

But how did he need to go about grabbing the attention of the Sooners’ coaching staff?

He began videoing his workouts.

“It was during quarantine,” Green said while meeting with the Tulsa World at Lee's Summit North High School. “I got my first offer during my freshman year and more coaches began following me. When COVID happened, there was nothing. You couldn’t get a one-on-one session or anything like that.

“My mom wanted coaches to see that I was still working. My trainer Chris Gomez — who is one of our offensive line coaches too — I went to him and she recorded workouts. I posted it and tagged coaches that followed me.”

The social media expedition didn’t take long to reel in OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, who was tagged in each video released on Twitter.

“Once we were able to start talking, we talked and I really started to form a relationship with him,” Green said. “I’ve always really enjoyed him and what he does with his offensive line.”

From Kansas (Green’s first offer) to Oklahoma, coaches liked his videos. Bedenbaugh couldn’t make contact with him but always liked all of Green’s posts.

Green (6-foot-5, 310 pounds), an offensive lineman ranked as the nation’s 44th-best player, plans to sign with the Sooners on Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period.

Green has watched Bedenbaugh develop talent in college. Some of the coach's results are just a 20-minute drive from his home in Arrowhead Stadium, where former OU players Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown start on the offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m a big Chiefs fan and I got to meet Creed a couple of times and I got to talk to him,” Green said. “Then I met Orlando earlier this year. That was pretty cool, too.

“Seeing all the successful OU linemen in the league is pretty cool to see. I could be one of those guys,” he added, before rattling off former linemen like Cody Ford, Trent Williams, Lane Johnson and Marquis Hayes.

Another mentor is Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee, a former OU running back. When discussions began on being an early enrollee — Green will arrive on campus on Jan. 14 — Mozee put things in motion.

During Green’s sophomore season, Mozee held back three or four families for a private talk. He talked about the need for their kids to take summer courses after their sophomore and junior seasons.

“I kind of stopped him through the conversation and said ‘Coach, are you suggesting that maybe we have Cayden graduate early in December instead of the normal time?’” Reggie Green said. “He looked me in the eye with a straight face and didn’t crack a smile. He said ‘I’m not suggesting that. Cayden is going to be an athlete that has an opportunity to compete for time as a freshman. If you want a chance to compete as a freshman, you have to go in the spring. You can’t go in the fall or the summer.'

“So it wasn’t an option. And I’m glad that he did that.”

It’s rare for an offensive lineman to see early playing time. But it’s also important for those same players to set a foundation for future success.

What does Green need to work on in preparation for the college game?

“For me, it’s continuing to get stronger, not bigger, but stronger in certain areas,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do technique-wise. And then I’m always working on flexibility and mobility. It’s just working on every aspect. You can never stop getting better.”

Green, who started his football career as a first grader at defensive line and fullback, has had tremendous family support starting with his parents Reggie and Dana, his younger brother Caleb Green and his grandfather David Whittaker. His uncle, Lee’s Summit North assistant line coach Johlon Whittaker, also played a large influence.

The Green family is familiar with the state of Oklahoma. Reggie and Dana attended Oral Roberts, and Dana was a basketball player for the Golden Eagles. They lived in Tulsa for nearly 10 years and Dana was an assistant girl’s basketball coach for Union High School in 2008 when they went unbeaten and won a state championship.

There will be many more trips south now that Cayden Green will be in Norman.

“I’m pretty excited about where he’s going because he hasn’t let this go to his head at all,” Reggie Green said. “He’s still humble. He’s not arrogant and cocky. We wouldn’t allow that anyway … he hasn’t let it affect him at all. As a matter of fact, I would say it probably makes him work harder.”