How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire
How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Joe Castiglione at a lectern

“I’m not going to be surprised if what we read is actually what is happening. He’s very, very confidential about it.”

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman

Nov. 29, 2021 video. Sooners interim football coach talks Lincoln Riley going to USC and the OU program's future recruiting and players. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

Joe Castiglione said his coaching search would be “stealthy” when targeting the Oklahoma football program’s next leader.

How secretive will it be for Castiglione? Let’s ask another high-profile coach who was just hired at Oklahoma.

“Stealthy is a good word,” OU coach Porter Moser said during a Tuesday Zoom call. “I couldn’t come here. He wouldn’t let me come here because he wanted to stay so far under the radar. He felt that if I was here, the cat would get out of the bag. It was all sight unseen with the feeling with him.”

Castiglione described his style in looking for a new coach during his Monday news conference.

“The process is a lot like it always is. For those of you that have been around here you might be able to inform some of those that are brand new. That despite how inquisitive you are and how many rumors you’ll want me to corroborate, I don’t do it. It’s gonna be stealthy, as usual,” Castiglione said.

Moser was asked his own hiring process, which came after his Loyola team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in last year’s Sweet 16.

And, yes, Moser’s answer again centered around confidentiality.

“He’s different. What he does and how he does it, for me it was just about … I just got a feel with him. He makes you feel comfortable. He’s really good at sharing his vision and the way he wants the culture here. And he’s genuine about it,” Moser said. “You don’t think he’s a salesman. He’s a really smart, really good leader. That’s what I felt. He’s a very smart, caring leader. And he was very confidential and private about it.

“I’m not going to be surprised if what we read is what is actually happening. He’s very, very confidential about it.”

