How can big-play quarterback Caleb Williams beat defensive-minded OSU? Keep things routine

STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams will be under the microscope heading into his first Bedlam game.
Any big play will be celebrated. Any mistakes will be scorned. But that’s common for any quarterback playing in a high-pressure situation.
Saturday, the Sooners will face one of the nation’s fiercest defenses in Oklahoma State. OU coach Lincoln Riley said in his 11 seasons of calling plays, he couldn’t think of battling a more experienced or senior-laden defense.
Williams has been dynamic at times this season. His guidance during the Texas comeback won’t be forgotten. When he has the ball in his hands, it can be must-see TV.
But Riley isn’t banking on highlight-reel plays on every snap.
“We need just a big stack of routine plays out of him. They certainly don't make that easy, but the more routine plays that he can make, then I think the big ones from him and from other players on our offense will come that way. Honestly, when he's done that, when we've done that as an offense, we've played pretty well,” Riley said.
The routine plays are anything positive, from gains on a run or a down-the-field throw.
The Sooners have taken themselves out of many drives by getting behind the chains on first down. Do that too many times against OSU and it could be a long evening.
“You watch the tape, and there are not a lot of just gimmes, where they busted and just gave the offense something. You just don't see that much,” Riley said of the Cowboys. “They're experienced. They're well-coached and it's kind of what you would expect. We need to play the same way. We don't need to give them any gimmes, any big negative plays, and I think if we do that, we'll have a chance to make our fair share.”
Williams has struggled in his two road starts at Kansas (OU was down 17-7 before rallying for a win) and at Baylor (a 27-14 loss).
"As a freshman, it's good to get any number of games, especially on the road, under your belt. He can only get better from it,” OU’s Jeremiah Hall said. “In practice, he seems to be learning from it. He seems to be responding. Hopefully, eventually, that switch will click, he'll have a little more success and things will come a little more naturally to him."
An Oklahoma win would propel it into a Big 12 Championship game rematch against the Cowboys. They could also play in the game if Baylor loses to visiting Texas Tech earlier on Saturday.
It’s unusual for an offensive playcaller to still be learning about his quarterback in the regular-season finale. But given Williams’ short body of work, that development is still happening, Riley said.
“We’re both still kind of feeling each other out right now. We’ve had some games where we’ve played, we and he, have played lights out. We’ve had some games where we’ve been good at times and not good at times. I think as you through these different experiences, you’re learning,” Riley said. “For him, he’s just now hitting kind of the halfway point of his first season. You’re playing a run here of fairly experienced defenses.
“I’m trying to think of all the years, I don’t know if I’ve ever played a more experienced or senior-heavy defense than the one we’ll play Saturday night. And so we’re learning.”
There could be a lot of pressure on the team, but the quarterback isn’t letting that dictate his attitude, Hall said.
"His personality hasn't changed at all. He's still out there having fun. He's still out there smiling. I will say you can tell he's a little bit more locked in. He's a little bit more business-like, if that makes sense. There's less goofing around on the sidelines,” Hall said. “There's more attentiveness to what things are going on when he's not on the field. So he's grown, and I've been able to see that in the little bit of time that he's had the starting quarterback role."