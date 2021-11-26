How can big-play quarterback Caleb Williams beat defensive-minded OSU? Keep things routine

“You watch the tape, and there are not a lot of just gimmes, where they busted and just gave the offense something. You just don't see that much,” Riley said of the Cowboys. “They're experienced. They're well-coached and it's kind of what you would expect. We need to play the same way. We don't need to give them any gimmes, any big negative plays, and I think if we do that, we'll have a chance to make our fair share.”

Williams has struggled in his two road starts at Kansas (OU was down 17-7 before rallying for a win) and at Baylor (a 27-14 loss).

"As a freshman, it's good to get any number of games, especially on the road, under your belt. He can only get better from it,” OU’s Jeremiah Hall said. “In practice, he seems to be learning from it. He seems to be responding. Hopefully, eventually, that switch will click, he'll have a little more success and things will come a little more naturally to him."

An Oklahoma win would propel it into a Big 12 Championship game rematch against the Cowboys. They could also play in the game if Baylor loses to visiting Texas Tech earlier on Saturday.

It’s unusual for an offensive playcaller to still be learning about his quarterback in the regular-season finale. But given Williams’ short body of work, that development is still happening, Riley said.