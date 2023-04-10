NORMAN — Brent Venables continues to see growth and leadership emerge during Oklahoma’s spring football practices.

As the countdown to the April 22 spring game ticks down, the head coach says his team is getting better each day.

“Getting better physically and fundamentally on both sides of the ball … got some really good, young freshmen that just showed up here. Some of the transfers we feel like are going to make us better as well from a competition standpoint, a depth standpoint, mindset,” Venables said after a recent practice.

“We are bringing guys in here that are team-centered and have humility and the willingness to be able to work every day. That’s been fun to see that organically transpire as well.”

There are 26 newcomers — either through the transfer portal or high school graduates — who joined the program early to get a jump start on spring football drills.

Venables was asked how the team, including new faces, is doing this spring.

The OU coach smiled when he said it’s hard to highlight any players — “somebody is going to be left out” — but took a hefty swing at the question.

Here’s a defensive breakdown of positions he mentioned, starting from back to front with emphasis on the newcomers.

Safeties

Freshman Peyton Bowen missed some practices after the tragic death of his older sister, who passed away after childbirth.

“It’s not like a thing where, ‘OK, now it’s over, and he can get back.’ No, it’s life. So we’re helping him to continue to manage that. Our guys have done a great job of loving on him and encouraging him and being there for him,” Venables said.

The coach said Bowman’s skill set is solid and the game isn’t overwhelming him.

“You want to make sure he can be precise and detailed as well. We’ve got really good competition there at safety. He’s helping in that way, so is (Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson). We have good veteran leadership there as well with Billy Bowman and Key Lawrence, among others,” Venables said.

Broken Arrow High School graduate Robert Spears-Jennings recently had shoulder surgery and will return in fall camp. The coach added that the safety was having a really strong spring.”

Cornerbacks

There are some new players who are strengthening competition in the secondary.

“I really like our young corners,” Venables said. “(True freshman) Makari (Vickers) has been really good and learning. You’ve got to get beat. You’ve got to make some mistakes. You’ve got to get beat so you learn. And the precision in college is better than the precision typically in high school just like the precision in the NFL is better than what it is in college. And so learning what you can and can’t get away with.

“And (NEO transfer) Kendel Dolby, he’s a fierce competitor. Plays big. And then (freshman) Jasiah Wagoner — we’ve got a little bit of a pull on his hip flexor but he’s been fantastic. Not real big right now (170 pounds) but he plays really big. Really understands football. Loves to compete. He’s got a great mindset, a great attitude. Those guys are really competitive at corner.”

Linebackers

Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough is getting better every day, the OU coach said.

“We’ve worked him both outside and then up close to the line of scrimmage and so teaching him all the ins and outs of that. He’s been really good. He’s got the right mindset. He’s got the humility and he’s coachable,” Venables said.

“Phil Picciotti played really good behind the ball. He’s learning how to control his body. He was a runaway train the first few days of mat drills and out of control. He’s got a big ‘ole body. And now he is, again he’s not where he’s gonna be soon. But he’s in a much different place than he was when we started in January. So really excited about his big, athletic body,” Venables said.

“And we’ve got some young guys there too at linebacker. Kobie (McKinzie) has really made some improvement in all the ways that you’ve got to. And Kip Lewis (203 pounds) as well, we’ve got to continue to get weight on him. Shane Whitter, we’re working him in more and more at linebacker. May not go full speed with him and risk, you know, but he’s really done a nice job getting back closer to healthy.”

Defensive line

Venables said he really likes his younger players up front.

“P.J. (Adebawore) can really run,” Venables said. “Ashton Sanders is a super athletic inside guy, has a lot of bounce. He’s going to be a really good player. Derrick LeBlanc really understands football, just working on pad level.

“Our transfers on the d-line — (Texas State transfer) Davon (Sears) has done some really good things. He’s athletic, getting him to learn everything. (Wake Forest transfer) Rondell (Bothroyd) has really had a good, strong first eight days. He’s physical and experienced. Definitely still working on learning everything, but he’s been really good.”