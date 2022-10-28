How are Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington and the Sooners are preparing for Iowa State playmaker Xavier Hutchinson

NORMAN — Oklahoma returns from its bye week Saturday to face the Big 12’s lowest scoring offense at Iowa State and to the privilege of a matchup with one of the conference’s most unique offensive challenges in Week 9.

The challenge's name is Xavier Hutchinson.

Earlier this week, Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington delivered a concise yet effective appraisal of the Cyclones’ two-time All-Big 12 wide receiver and how Saturday’s hosts prefer to utilize him.

“I think he’s a great player,” Washington said of Hutchinson. “I know they’re gonna try to get him the ball.”

The Cyclones get the ball to Hutchinson…a lot. And the path to a second-straight Sooners victory and another momentum-building performance for Brent Venables’ defense begins with stopping (or simply limiting) the 6-foot-3, redshirt senior who’s torn opposing secondaries apart all fall.

Through seven games, Hutchinson has been prolific in 2022.

He’s hauled in a Big 12-best 67 receptions with 758 receiving yards that rank eighth nationally and five touchdowns that sit tied second in the league. He leads the conference with 108.3 yards per game, too, 26.3 yards better than second-place Quentin Johnston of TCU. West Virginia's Bryce Ford-Wheaton, in the midst of a career season with the Mountaineers, ranks second in the Big 12 with 6.4 catches per game. He’s still a ways off from Hutchinson’s best in the nation 9.6 receptions per contest.

Against the Sooners, Hutchinson has found plenty of success in the past. Since choosing Iowa State over OU out of Blinn Junior College (Texas) three years ago, he’s caught 20 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in three previous matchups.

“He’s a guy that they get the ball to a lot on all kind of different routes,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said this week. “His route tree, he runs the entire route tree. He’s reliable. He’s tough. He’s good with the ball. He breaks tackles. He’s a matchup problem. They do a really good job of finding him and targeting him with the football. Good things happen when they get him the ball.”

In short, Hutchinson poses a significant threat to Washington and the Sooners’ secondary in Week 9. So how will they deal with him?

OU has already tussled with some of the Big 12’s finest wide receivers this fall from TCU’s Johnston to Texas’ Xavier Worthy to varying degrees of success. Johnston caught four passes for 41 yards while teammate Taye Barber torched the Sooners on Oct. 1. Worthy’s touchdown reception was one of only three catches he made against OU a week later at the Cotton Bowl.

One difference with Hutchinson? He doesn’t have off days. He's eclipsed 100 yards receiving four times this fall; three times he’s caught 10 or more passes. Hutchinson’s “worst” showing? Eight catches for 84 yards against Baylor on Sept. 24.

Another element that distinguishes Hutchinson from the rest of the Big 12’s top pass catchers?

“I think it’s as much as he gets the ball,” Washington said. “They’re gonna try to feed him as much as they can. He does a great job getting open. He has real strong hands, and he’s real physical at the catch point. So, you’re just trying to be physical back with him when the ball’s in the air.”

Indeed, the Cyclones are feeding its pass catcher. Per Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson is averaging 14.3 targets per game this fall.

So how does a veteran defensive back like Washington expect to combat both the skillset and target volume a matchup with Hutchinson presents?

“Really just working my feet at the line,” he said. “Working my feet. Trying to get hands on him as much as possible and not letting him get free releases. Because when guys run free that’s when they catch the ball.”

“He’s physical, so I’m gonna try to get physical back with him and get hands on him,” Washington continued. “He’s gonna make plays, I’m gonna make plays.”

While the Sooners get to see an offense scoring only 22.9 points per game, Hutchinson meets an OU defense that’s generally been generous to opposing wide receivers. The Sooners enter allowing 273.8 passing yards per game in Big 12 play and have conceded three 100-yard receiving performances over that span.

After OU’s Oct. 8 loss to Texas, Venables said his team looked “tired”. Chasing Hutchinson around a secondary for 60 minutes can have a similar impact.

“It kind of makes you a little bit more tired,” Washington said. “Certain plays and certain things, you know he’s gonna get the ball. A lot of third downs they look to feed him. So different things like that.

“You just gotta be prepared for it.”