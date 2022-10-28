How are Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington and the Sooners are preparing for Iowa State playmaker Xavier Hutchinson

NORMAN — Oklahoma returns from its bye week Saturday to face the Big 12’s lowest scoring offense at Iowa State and to the privilege of a matchup with one of the conference’s most unique offensive challenges in Week 9.
The challenge's name is Xavier Hutchinson.
Earlier this week, Sooners defensive back Woodi Washington delivered a concise yet effective appraisal of the Cyclones’ two-time All-Big 12 wide receiver and how Saturday’s hosts prefer to utilize him.
“I think he’s a great player,” Washington said of Hutchinson. “I know they’re gonna try to get him the ball.”
The Cyclones get the ball to Hutchinson…a lot. And the path to a second-straight Sooners victory and another momentum-building performance for Brent Venables’ defense begins with stopping (or simply limiting) the 6-foot-3, redshirt senior who’s torn opposing secondaries apart all fall.
Through seven games, Hutchinson has been prolific in 2022.
He’s hauled in a Big 12-best 67 receptions with 758 receiving yards that rank eighth nationally and five touchdowns that sit tied second in the league. He leads the conference with 108.3 yards per game, too, 26.3 yards better than second-place Quentin Johnston of TCU. West Virginia's Bryce Ford-Wheaton, in the midst of a career season with the Mountaineers, ranks second in the Big 12 with 6.4 catches per game. He’s still a ways off from Hutchinson’s best in the nation 9.6 receptions per contest.
Against the Sooners, Hutchinson has found plenty of success in the past. Since choosing Iowa State over OU out of Blinn Junior College (Texas) three years ago, he’s caught 20 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in three previous matchups.
“He’s a guy that they get the ball to a lot on all kind of different routes,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said this week. “His route tree, he runs the entire route tree. He’s reliable. He’s tough. He’s good with the ball. He breaks tackles. He’s a matchup problem. They do a really good job of finding him and targeting him with the football. Good things happen when they get him the ball.”
In short, Hutchinson poses a significant threat to Washington and the Sooners’ secondary in Week 9. So how will they deal with him?
OU has already tussled with some of the Big 12’s finest wide receivers this fall from TCU’s Johnston to Texas’ Xavier Worthy to varying degrees of success. Johnston caught four passes for 41 yards while teammate Taye Barber torched the Sooners on Oct. 1. Worthy’s touchdown reception was one of only three catches he made against OU a week later at the Cotton Bowl.
One difference with Hutchinson? He doesn’t have off days. He's eclipsed 100 yards receiving four times this fall; three times he’s caught 10 or more passes. Hutchinson’s “worst” showing? Eight catches for 84 yards against Baylor on Sept. 24.
Another element that distinguishes Hutchinson from the rest of the Big 12’s top pass catchers?
“I think it’s as much as he gets the ball,” Washington said. “They’re gonna try to feed him as much as they can. He does a great job getting open. He has real strong hands, and he’s real physical at the catch point. So, you’re just trying to be physical back with him when the ball’s in the air.”
Indeed, the Cyclones are feeding its pass catcher. Per Pro Football Focus, Hutchinson is averaging 14.3 targets per game this fall.
So how does a veteran defensive back like Washington expect to combat both the skillset and target volume a matchup with Hutchinson presents?
“Really just working my feet at the line,” he said. “Working my feet. Trying to get hands on him as much as possible and not letting him get free releases. Because when guys run free that’s when they catch the ball.”
“He’s physical, so I’m gonna try to get physical back with him and get hands on him,” Washington continued. “He’s gonna make plays, I’m gonna make plays.”
While the Sooners get to see an offense scoring only 22.9 points per game, Hutchinson meets an OU defense that’s generally been generous to opposing wide receivers. The Sooners enter allowing 273.8 passing yards per game in Big 12 play and have conceded three 100-yard receiving performances over that span.
After OU’s Oct. 8 loss to Texas, Venables said his team looked “tired”. Chasing Hutchinson around a secondary for 60 minutes can have a similar impact.
“It kind of makes you a little bit more tired,” Washington said. “Certain plays and certain things, you know he’s gonna get the ball. A lot of third downs they look to feed him. So different things like that.
“You just gotta be prepared for it.”
1 of 49
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) falls as the team takes the field before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
An Oklahoma University cheerleader waves a pompom in the air at the top of a pyramid during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) walks through Kansas Jayhawks players at the teams walk not the field after the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Boomer, the University of Oklahoma mascot, poses for a photograph on the sideline during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) jumps in the air as the team takes the field before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) wimps in the air to try to block a pass by Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Zach Schmit (34) takes the field with his teammates before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
The Oklahoma University alumni marching band takes the field before the first quarter of a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) suits up for warm ups before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooner wore special "Unity" uniforms for their homecoming game in honor of Prentice Gautt who was the first Black scholarship player at the University of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
The Oklahoma University alumni marching band perform before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) near the end zone during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
The Sooner Schooner races across the field after Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) scored a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) is pulled down by Kansas Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) and cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) after catching a pass near the end zone during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) near the end zone during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables congratulates his players after they won their homecoming football game against the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) holds the ball in the air after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables sings "OKLAHOMA, HAIL!" the Alma Mater song of the University of Oklahoma after the Sooners beat the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Tanaka Scott (3) gets around a tackle by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) slides on a quarterback run during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) jumps to catch a pass and score a touchdown during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the third quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) falls backwards into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3) and scoring a touchdown during the third quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Trey Morrison (6) reaches for Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) as he carries the ball downfield during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Fans celebrate as Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) runs the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
The RUF/NEKS fire shotguns in the air after Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) scored a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) runs to avoid a sack by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) slides after making a run during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) holds the ball as Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) prepares to tackle him during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Hayden Hatcher (37) dive for a fumbled ball during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) and Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
the Oklahoma Sooners bench cheers before a kickoff during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs through the Kansas Jayhawks defensive line before being tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) takes a carry through the Kansas Jayhawks defensive line during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) tries to avoid a tackle by Kansas Jayhawks safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) looks into the crowd at the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) scores the first touchdown in the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass while warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) warms up on the field before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up in the end zone before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) stands in the end zone before warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) warms up in the end zone before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs onto the field to warm up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass while warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Players from the Oklahoma Sooners stretch in the end zone while warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Photos: OU gets back in the win column with 52-42 victory over Kansas
Oklahoma ended its longest losing streak in 24 football seasons on Saturday afternoon with a 52-42 home win over No. 19 Kansas.
1 of 49
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) falls as the team takes the field before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
An Oklahoma University cheerleader waves a pompom in the air at the top of a pyramid during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) walks through Kansas Jayhawks players at the teams walk not the field after the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Boomer, the University of Oklahoma mascot, poses for a photograph on the sideline during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) jumps in the air as the team takes the field before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) wimps in the air to try to block a pass by Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Zach Schmit (34) takes the field with his teammates before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
The Oklahoma University alumni marching band takes the field before the first quarter of a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) suits up for warm ups before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooner wore special "Unity" uniforms for their homecoming game in honor of Prentice Gautt who was the first Black scholarship player at the University of Oklahoma.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
The Oklahoma University alumni marching band perform before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) near the end zone during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
The Sooner Schooner races across the field after Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) scored a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) is pulled down by Kansas Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) and cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) after catching a pass near the end zone during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) is tackled by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) near the end zone during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables congratulates his players after they won their homecoming football game against the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) holds the ball in the air after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables sings "OKLAHOMA, HAIL!" the Alma Mater song of the University of Oklahoma after the Sooners beat the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Tanaka Scott (3) gets around a tackle by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) slides on a quarterback run during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks tight end Mason Fairchild (89) jumps to catch a pass and score a touchdown during the fourth quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for a receiver during the third quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) falls backwards into the end zone avoiding a tackle by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3) and scoring a touchdown during the third quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Trey Morrison (6) reaches for Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) as he carries the ball downfield during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Fans celebrate as Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) runs the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
The RUF/NEKS fire shotguns in the air after Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) scored a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) runs to avoid a sack by Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) slides after making a run during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.The Sooners beat the Jayhawks 52-42 at their homecoming game.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) holds the ball as Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) prepares to tackle him during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Hayden Hatcher (37) dive for a fumbled ball during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) and Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Jacobee Bryant (2) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
the Oklahoma Sooners bench cheers before a kickoff during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs through the Kansas Jayhawks defensive line before being tackled by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) takes a carry through the Kansas Jayhawks defensive line during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) tries to avoid a tackle by Kansas Jayhawks safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) looks into the crowd at the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) scores the first touchdown in the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass while warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) warms up on the field before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up in the end zone before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) stands in the end zone before warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) warms up in the end zone before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs onto the field to warm up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass while warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World
Sooners face Jayhawks at home
Players from the Oklahoma Sooners stretch in the end zone while warming up before the first quarter a football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.
I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com
During this football season, the Tulsa World will serialize each week the chapters from Tulsa World Staff Writer Jimmie Tramel’s 2014 book “Switzer: The Players’ Coach.” Purchase the book for $9.95 at tulsaworldstore.com.