How a random selfie between Brent Venables and Nick Evers' little sister made big impact on new OU quarterback's family

Monica Evers was reliving a memorable weekend by scrolling through her phone’s pictures.
Oklahoma was recruiting her oldest son Nick Evers during a visit to Norman. Each swipe of her screen displayed a special moment.
Then an unexpected shot popped up. Her 8-year-old daughter Layla, who had drifted away from the busyness of the group to play on her mom’s phone, had a selfie with Brent Venables. Monica Evers never knew it happened.
What did the 50-year-old OU coach discuss with the child?
“He’s so sweet. He was asking my name. He asked me what my age was and what did I like to do,” Layla told her mom. “Then he said ‘do you want to take a selfie?’ I said ‘yeah.’ He’s a nice coach.”
Venables was asked about the quick moment he spent with Layla.
“You can’t fabricate family,” Venables said. “Who doesn’t love a cute little girl who is hanging out on a recruiting visit and taking one for their team and being a great teammate for her brother?
“The job is to help everyone have a wonderful experience.”
Venables preached relationships during his introductory news conference. On Wednesday, he pointed to relationships being a strong reason for a solid signing class.
That one picture won’t be forgotten by the Evers family.
“It’s the high-impact, low-effort kind of thing that people sometimes overlook,” Monica Evers said, adding “As a parent, looking at him just simply interacting with a little girl who is off on her own and probably kind of looked pitiful, speaks volumes.
“He’s definitely a man in demand, especially as a new leader in an organization. Everybody just wants to have a moment to get in front of him and know him and learn about him. It just says so much to me, as a parent, about his character and his willingness to just interact with people.
“Just that small little interaction with that 8-year-old little girl, says a lot.”
Evers became the quarterback of the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday. It was a whirlwind partnership.
Venables and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby targeted the former Florida commitment immediately. An offer was made and the Evers family took a weekend drive from Flower Mound, Texas, which is an easy three-hour drive up I-35 from the Metroplex.
The college move is hard for all parents, if they are a student-athlete or not.
The Evers family wasn’t just being recruited. They were also recruiting OU. This trip was a visit to learn about the school just as much as its football program.
What did they learn?
“They’re about the people. They’re about the authentic connections and authentic collisions that can happen with a football organization,” she said. “From coaching down to support staff to players. To me, it means a lot that it wasn’t just Coach Venables that thought this. I really got the feel that every single person in Sooner Nation — from coaches to support staff and analysts — felt the same darn way.
“That makes me feel good as a parent about to hand him over. He’s in good hands.”
Nick Evers will enroll at OU this January. He will get a jump-start on his football career and build chemistry with Lebby.
Lebby was recruiting Nick Evers at Ole Miss. There was a connection there, Moinca Evers said. But there were never face-to-face interactions due to COVID.
When the new OU offensive coordinator visited their home, Monica Evers said it was like, “Hey, man, where have you been? It felt like we were opening the door to an old friend.
“That sounds cliché, but it really is real. You can feel those things about people, especially as you go through the types of processes and have as many years as my husband and I had in the business world, with partnerships and deals.
“You just kind of feel these things about people and we definitely had that with Coach Lebby.”
Derrick Evers, a Harvard graduate, is a CEO and well-known real estate developer in the Dallas Area. Monica Evers is a former hospital administrator, most recently for Methodist Hospital in Dallas.
Evers was asked if she could give advice to parents who are about to take the same recruiting journey that her family has taken over the past year.
“I would counsel every parent and say you have to go into these meetings just like it’s a business interview, do your research on everybody so you can ask the right questions,” she said. “Pick up on the appropriate pieces and the right bits of information that might help you make your decision.”
The Evers family, including Derrick, Monica and their children Andrew (14) and Layla will make plenty of trips to Norman in the future.
It’s a family dynamic that Venables is excited to have as part of his program.
“They are a wonderful family that stands for all the right things in their values, how they’ve raised their children, the sacrifice they’ve made as young people and as a couple to support each other in their careers and raising their family,” Venables said. “He’s at the top of his game — both of them are in their professions.
“They’ve done everything the right way with tremendous humility and thankfulness and just an attitude of gratitude. It’s super refreshing in this process.”
