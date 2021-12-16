How a random selfie between Brent Venables and Nick Evers' little sister made big impact on new OU quarterback's family

“You just kind of feel these things about people and we definitely had that with Coach Lebby.”

Derrick Evers, a Harvard graduate, is a CEO and well-known real estate developer in the Dallas Area. Monica Evers is a former hospital administrator, most recently for Methodist Hospital in Dallas.

Evers was asked if she could give advice to parents who are about to take the same recruiting journey that her family has taken over the past year.

“I would counsel every parent and say you have to go into these meetings just like it’s a business interview, do your research on everybody so you can ask the right questions,” she said. “Pick up on the appropriate pieces and the right bits of information that might help you make your decision.”

The Evers family, including Derrick, Monica and their children Andrew (14) and Layla will make plenty of trips to Norman in the future.

It’s a family dynamic that Venables is excited to have as part of his program.