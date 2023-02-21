NORMAN — Oklahoma found itself in a painfully familiar position late Tuesday night; down four points to a Big 12 foe with 5:48 remaining, engaged in yet another tight league contest.

And like so many of the Sooners' conference games in 2022-23, this one had a familiar ending.

The Red Raiders bullied OU in the paint, watched the hosts miss four of their last six field goal attempts and outscored the Sooners 16-9 over that final 5:48 en route to a 74-63 victory inside Lloyd Noble Center.

The defeat hands OU (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) its seventh double-digit defeat in 10 league games and leaves the Sooners with a firm grip on last place in the conference standings with four regular-season games remaining.

“I thought in the second half they made some championship plays in the last four minutes,” OU coach Porter Moser said of Texas Tech. “...but you're 36 minutes into the game and it's a one possession game and (we) just missed an exorbitant amount of shots.”

The Sooners trailed 33-31 at halftime despite forcing 13 Texas Tech turnovers in the opening period. They hung around while the Red Raiders (16-12, 5-10) shot 61.7% from the field despite OU missing 14 of its 18 second-half 3-point attempts.

And, ultimately, the Sooners let yet another winnable conference game slip away in the rebound battle, losing 38-22 on the boards and allowing the visitors 40 points in the paint.

“Just every loose ball is theirs,” senior forward Jalen Hill said. “Not hitting shots. Not getting boards. Just a little bit of everything, in a sense. We've just got to find a way to make plays.”

Texas Tech’s interior dominance was buoyed by 6-foot-11 big man Fardaws Aimaq.

The senior from Canada led four Red Raiders in double figures with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Former Sooner De’Vion Harmon — in his first game back in Norman since he entered the transfer portal following the 2020-21 season — finished with eight points, four rebounds, two rebounds and a pair of assists.

“Really proud of Fardaws,” said Texas Tech coach Mark Adams. “I thought he was the difference in the game.”

In a common theme of the second half of Moser’s second season at OU, the Sooners struggled to cope on a night when Grant Sherfield could not provide primary offense.

OU’s leading scorer accumulated his 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field with eight misses on 11 3-point attempts. Instead, Tanner Groves led the way with 16 points and six rebounds, followed by Jalen Hill’s 14 points.

Dared to shoot by a Red Raiders defense that packed the paint, OU knocked down nine of its 33 field goal attempts for a 27.3% 3-point shooting performance that managed to rank only as OU’s eighth-worst in league play. Five individual Sooners missed at least two 3-point attempts Tuesday night.

“I thought we took good shots from 3,” Moser said. “I think we took maybe one or two at the end of the shot clock maybe. But for the most part they were giving us some open 3s and we just didn’t knock them down.”

OU’s seventh home defeat of the season began brightly as the Sooners converted 10 Texas Tech turnovers into 10 points over the initial 10:34 to claim an early 21-16 lead.

But like several previous Big 12 defeats, OU failed to capitalize well enough on Texas Tech’s early miscues. After hitting 13-of-20 first-half field goals, including four makes on six 3-pointers while the Sooners made only two of their last 13 field goal attempts, the Red Raiders entered the break with a two-point advantage.

“I thought we were doing some good things,” Moser said. “Being scrappy. Causing turnovers. Active hands. Deflections. I thought we were doing all those things in the first half. And like you said, it was you know we were down at half because offensively we just missed a ton of shots.”

A 3-pointer from Joe Bamisile (five points, 1-7 3P FG) cut the Texas Tech advantage to 62-59 with 3:47 remaining. But OU’s comeback hopes were scuppered in the paint where the Red Raiders scored 18 of its final 22 points in an overpowering inside effort.

“It impacted the game a lot,” Moser said of Texas Tech’s interior performance. “Especially down the stretch.

OU visits No. 23 Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPNU.