Hostility awaits No. 6 Sooners with first road game following four home contests

“We're well aware of that we haven't put our best foot forward in this game for two years straight, and so I think there’s a high level of motivation to go to Manhattan and play well,” Riley said.

“But I wouldn't sit there and say it's some like huge rallying cry that we hadn't won this one the last two times and all that. It's been mentioned, but it's also, our rally right now is we want to play a lot better as a team and we know this is going to be a big challenge. I do think our team is generally very, very excited to get on the road and go play.”

The 2019 loss did provide a learning lesson for players like Spencer Rattler and Jaden Davis.

Rattler was on the sideline as Jalen Hurts tried to rally the Sooners back to a victory in that 48-41 loss.

What did Rattler draw from that experience?

“Seeing Jalen go through that stuff in 2019 when I was getting to watch and experience it all, I learned a lot from it,” Rattler said. “We obviously weren’t happy about it, but I learned a lot from it. Personally, in 2020 as well. Just have to learn from each game. Good or bad, we’re always going to go through adversity, and you have to embrace it.”