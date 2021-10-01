Hostility awaits No. 6 Sooners with first road game following four home contests

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma will face a hostile environment during Saturday’s game at Kansas State.
The Sooners will play in an opposing team’s full stadium since 2019. It’s also their first Big 12 road game since announcing their impending departure to the Southeastern Conference.
After opening the season with four home games, things are going to change for OU in Manhattan on Saturday.
“I've been looking forward to more away games than I have home games, just because to have the crowd against you and stuff like that, I think that's a really neat opportunity,” OU wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “Of course from last year, it's going to be different, but last year, I even thought it was a unique opportunity because it was my first year playing. Especially this year. It's going to be different. They're going to be in there roaring, especially since we're Oklahoma.
“We're going to get everybody's best when we go there, especially from the fans. They're going to start saying stuff and we've got to keep locked in on the field and do what we do.”
The Sooners have lost back-to-back games against Kansas State. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma 48-41 in 2019 in Manhattan and 38-35 last season in Norman.
Are coaches using those past two setbacks as motivation? Or is there more focus on needed improvement?
“We're well aware of that we haven't put our best foot forward in this game for two years straight, and so I think there’s a high level of motivation to go to Manhattan and play well,” Riley said.
“But I wouldn't sit there and say it's some like huge rallying cry that we hadn't won this one the last two times and all that. It's been mentioned, but it's also, our rally right now is we want to play a lot better as a team and we know this is going to be a big challenge. I do think our team is generally very, very excited to get on the road and go play.”
The 2019 loss did provide a learning lesson for players like Spencer Rattler and Jaden Davis.
Rattler was on the sideline as Jalen Hurts tried to rally the Sooners back to a victory in that 48-41 loss.
What did Rattler draw from that experience?
“Seeing Jalen go through that stuff in 2019 when I was getting to watch and experience it all, I learned a lot from it,” Rattler said. “We obviously weren’t happy about it, but I learned a lot from it. Personally, in 2020 as well. Just have to learn from each game. Good or bad, we’re always going to go through adversity, and you have to embrace it.”
Davis was one of two scholarship cornerbacks available following Parnell Motley’s ejection in the first half. Davis admits he grew up fast during that Saturday afternoon when he was a true freshman.
“Coach (Alex) Grinch and coach (Roy) Manning, they prepared me for that moment and they were they were talking about it since recruiting, basically, since they got the job that you have to be ready to play, that you come to OU and speed D to play and be ready at any moment,” Davis said. “So they prepared me well, and I felt like I was ready for the moment, and we didn't get the outcome that we wanted but I felt like me personally, I felt like they prepared me."