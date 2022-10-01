Horned Frogs 55, Sooners 24: Sooners fall to 0-2 in Big 12 in TCU drubbing

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — For the second time in three seasons, Oklahoma has opened Big 12 play with consecutive losses.

The No. 18-ranked Sooners suffered their second straight conference defeat Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-2 on the season in a 55-24 drubbing at the hands of still unbeaten TCU and an explosive Horned Frogs offense inside Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Sooners trailed early and by many courtesy of six TCU touchdowns before halftime that launched the Horned Frogs to a 41-17 halftime lead. TCU quarterback Max Duggan carved OU for 302 yards in the air and another 116 yards on ground to go with five total touchdowns as the Horned Frogs tallied 668 yards of total offense. Running back Kendre Miller finished with 136 yards and a pair of rushing scores.

OU, meanwhile, totaled a season-low 355 yards and 24 points in the second loss of the Brent Venables era. The disastrous trip to Fort Worth was underscored by a stream of Sooners injured, headlined by quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s second-quarter exit following a hit to the head. Gabriel did not return to the game.

OU now sits 0-2 in league play for the first time since 2020, when the Sooners dropped back-to-back games to Kansas State and Iowa State. Prior to that, OU had not lost consecutive regular season games in any year since 1999.

Saturday’s defeat sends the Sooners stumbling into a Week 6 meeting with Texas next Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. Kick off is set for 11 a.m. on ABC.

Player of the Game: TCU QB Max Duggan

If Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez exposed the soft spots in the Sooners’ defense in Week 5, the Horned Frogs’ senior passer blew them open Saturday.

Duggan and the Horned Frogs didn’t just torch OU for an eye-watering, season-high yardage count, but did it with a series of Texas-sized scoring plays with Duggan at the center of nearly all of them.

With the hosts leading 7-3 in the first quarter, Duggan hit Taye Barber for a 73-yard passing touchdown. One minute and 18 seconds later, he found the end zone himself on a 67-yard rushing score to expand the advantage to 20-3. And Duggan went big again 5:30 seconds into the second quarter, connecting for his second-longest scoring throw of the day on a 69-yard touchdown to Gunnar Henderson.

With big plays, Duggan produced big numbers Saturday in the hefty, 31-point victory that took the Horned Frogs to 4-0.

-Eli Lederman

Big play

The scoreboard was telling the story in the most lopsided Big 12 game in OU’s recent history.

But one play simply defined the type of afternoon that the Sooners had faced.

TCU was trying to add to a 41-17 lead with 30 seconds remaining when Max Duggan threw a pass toward Quentin Johnston. OU linebacker DaShaun White had plenty of open space in front of him when he got both his hands on the pass. He bobbled the ball and Johnston grabbed it for a 13-yard gain.

It summed things up during a miserable day for the crimson-and-cream team.

– Eric Bailey

Bright spot

On an afternoon for the Sooners forget, Jovantae Barnes provided some positivity with his 100-yard performance out of the backfield in the fifth game of his college career.

After going without a carry in Week 4, the freshman running back averaged 5.6 yards on 18 attempts to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. And Barnes padded his career-best yard total with the first two rushing scores of his college career; a 20-yard touchdown carry in the second quarter followed by a one-yard punch in in the fourth.

The stellar showing has Barnes up to 223 on 44 total carries. On Saturday, he was one of the few things that went right for OU.

-Eli Lederman

Familiar name

There was likely a coach on the west coast with a vested interest in Saturday’s outcome.

Garrett Riley, the younger brother of former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, is the Horned Frogs’ offensive coordinator.

Entering the contest, the Horned Frogs was averaging 8.2 yards per game. With a few minutes remaining in the third quarter, TCU had already logged 630 total yards and averaged 10.2 yards per snap.

The first half alone was ugly for the Sooners. TCU led 41-17 at intermission and had 479 total yards of offense.

In the 2019 Peach Bowl, LSU was leading the Sooners 49-14 at halftime. The Tigers had 484 yards of offense against Oklahoma in the opening 30 minutes of the College Football Playoff game.

– Eric Bailey

Who missed out?

Running back Marcus Major, defensive linemen Marcus Stripling and R Mason Thomas and wide receiver J.J. Hester did not dress for the Sooners’ Week 5 contest.

Safety Billy Bowman exited injured in the first quarter and did not return.

TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge was ejected for targeting on the high hit which knocked Gabriel out of the game in the second quarter. The OU quarterback was replace by Davis Beville for the remainder of the game.

After halftime, Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Andrew Raym and Wanya Morris exited injured.

Defensive back Damond Harmond was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field in the fourth quarter.

-Eli Lederman