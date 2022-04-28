Holland Hill graduate Wallace Clark setting into role in Sooners' infield

Record: 25-14, 7-5 in Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners continue Big 12 play with a three-game home series against Kansas State this weekend. OU will face the Wildcats on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Oklahoma will visit Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: Oklahoma gained a three-game sweep at Kansas, outscoring the Jayhawks 46-12 (including a 24-4 win on Sunday). OU dropped a 5-1 midweek game at Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Solid start: Holland Hall graduate Wallace Clark continues to mature while gaining experience as a true freshman.

Clark has seen action in 17 games including 13 starts at third base. He is hitting .320 and hasn’t made an error.

“One thing about Wallace is he works extremely hard. He’s kind of what we call an extremist. He’s going to get better and better because of the work he puts in,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “He’s a tireless worker, he plays faster and faster and he’s getting stronger and stronger with the bat.

“Offensively, he’s going to be better … his power is going to come more and more with his strength and maturity and his recognition of the strike zone … he plays a high level of defense.”

One series at a time: OU is at the midway point of the Big 12 baseball season. Four series remain, starting with this week’s homestand against Kansas State.

Oklahoma is trying to position itself to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Johnson said, as expected, concentration is on a weekly basis.

“You go week to week with what you have. You look at the guys who are healthy and not healthy, the guys going into the weekend and guys that are traveling game to game,” Johnson said. “Because if we’re going to preach about winning and staying pitch-to-pitch, we’ve got to take it pitch-to-pitch ourselves as coaches.”

Juco route: Blake Robertson spent the 2021 baseball season playing at Cowley College before transferring to Oklahoma.

Robertson opened his career at Oklahoma State (2020) but never played before turning to the juco route. How much did that one season help his transition to OU?

“Cowley was really big for me,” Robertson said. “When you go to juco, there’s not as many regulations on practice rules. So I got a lot of reps in the fall. I got a lot of reps in the spring. It definitely helped make up for the COVID year, for sure.”

Robertson is hitting a team-high .386 (which ranks fourth in the Big 12), and his .519 on-base percentage is eighth nationally.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.