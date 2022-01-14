Holland Hall grad Gregory 'really hungry' to return to Oklahoma lineup

Gregory scored 27 points in last season’s home game against the Horned Frogs.

From hunter to hunted: Oklahoma has hit the midpoint of its season with 14 wins and is off to its best start in years.

On Wednesday, the program was able to break a seven-year, 13-game losing streak to Baylor.

What’s it like for the returning players who now have a national ranking and a target on their backs in each game?

“I remember Jenni saying at the beginning of the year that she kind of wanted to come in and be the ones that people circle on the map,” OU’s Nevaeh Tot said. “It’s just something we kind of look forward to every time we play a team.”

Revisiting the record: Taylor Robertson now has 393 career 3-pointers, more than any player in Big 12 history. Robertson accomplished the feat during the win against Baylor, making all five of her attempts from behind the arc.

After absorbing things over the past two days, what does she think about the mark?

“It’s really cool. Because not many people get to say that they (own the record) or have the opportunity to have a chance to do that,” Robertson said. “So that’s really cool. I’m just glad that we got the win to go along with that the other night.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.