Holland Hall grad Gregory 'really hungry' to return to Oklahoma lineup

TCU at No. 23 Oklahoma
1:30 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
TV: BSOK
Records: TCU 5-7, 1-2 Big 12; Oklahoma 14-2, 3-1
Three storylines
Awaiting Gregory’s return: Gabby Gregory, a sophomore and Holland Hall graduate, has played in only one game this season after battling an undisclosed injury and health and safety protocols.
Gregory, a Big 12 all-freshman selection last season, saw 10 minutes of action in OU’s road win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2.
OU coach Jennie Baranczyk is hopeful Gregory will be available on Saturday.
“She’s actually been back in practice, so we have more optimism now than we have for a while,” Barancyzk said Friday. “That’s really good. And, yeah, she’s really hungry. She’s been through a lot of things.”
Will she have to mesh with the team after missing so many games?
“I think she’ll be able to fit in just fine,” Baranczyk said. “A lot of it will just be to get her game legs back in game shape.”
Gregory scored 27 points in last season’s home game against the Horned Frogs.
From hunter to hunted: Oklahoma has hit the midpoint of its season with 14 wins and is off to its best start in years.
On Wednesday, the program was able to break a seven-year, 13-game losing streak to Baylor.
What’s it like for the returning players who now have a national ranking and a target on their backs in each game?
“I remember Jenni saying at the beginning of the year that she kind of wanted to come in and be the ones that people circle on the map,” OU’s Nevaeh Tot said. “It’s just something we kind of look forward to every time we play a team.”
Revisiting the record: Taylor Robertson now has 393 career 3-pointers, more than any player in Big 12 history. Robertson accomplished the feat during the win against Baylor, making all five of her attempts from behind the arc.
After absorbing things over the past two days, what does she think about the mark?
“It’s really cool. Because not many people get to say that they (own the record) or have the opportunity to have a chance to do that,” Robertson said. “So that’s really cool. I’m just glad that we got the win to go along with that the other night.”
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World