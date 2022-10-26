'His love had faded': Why Oklahoma's D.J. Graham made midseason switch from DB to WR

NORMAN — One of the first conversations Oklahoma junior D.J. Graham had with Brent Venables last December was about a move from defensive back to wide receiver. This month, nearly one year after those earliest discussions, Graham got his position change.

It was time for a switch, his father says.

“He didn’t have that love for playing defensive back anymore,” Davon Graham told the Tulsa World on Wednesday morning. “You could see a dimming in his eyes when it came to football and playing defensive back at Oklahoma. D.J. had just had enough.”

On Tuesday, Venables confirmed Graham’s jump from OU’s secondary to its receiving corps after spending the first 2½ seasons of his college career at cornerback.

Venables’ acknowledgement followed Graham’s own announcement of a position change via Twitter on Oct. 14, one day before the Sooners’ Week 7 victory over Kansas and less than a week after making his first start of the season against Texas on Oct. 8.

Graham participated in pregame warmups with the wide receivers before the 52-42 victory against Jayhawks, but was limited to special teams coverage that afternoon, prior to the Sooners’ bye week. He later deleted the Twitter post and was not made available to reporters this week ahead of Saturday’s visit to Iowa State.

According to Graham’s father, the story of his son’s position change is about a player’s fading passion, a decision to reclaim his football career and a promise kept by the first-year coaching staff in Norman.

“The main driver with this position switch was D.J.,” Davon Graham explained. “I think it had gotten to him where he said 'OK, enough is enough'. This game is a very difficult game to play without passion and love.

“That was his first love — his true love is playing receiver.”

Addressing the move Tuesday, Venables pointed to the fact that Graham arrived to OU in 2020 designated as an athlete after hauling in more than 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns at Keller Central High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

“He was signed as an athlete with the opportunity to play either side,” Venables said. “(The former coaching staff) preferred him to try defense. He said he’d give it a try. His love is on offense and at receiver. So he asked if he could move back.”

Indeed, while Graham’s passion hung with catching passes, he jumped into the Sooners secondary at the urging of then-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff. Arriving to OU in the same recruiting class as Marvin Mims and former Sooner Trevon West, a move to defensive back also offered a clearer pathway to opportunities.

“DJ was like, ‘which position gets me on the field the quickest?’” his father said. “And it was defensive back. So that drove it in part.”

In the OU secondary, Graham found plenty of chances.

He appeared in the Sooners’ final eight games as a freshman in 2020, then started 10 games last fall in a sophomore campaign highlighted by a jaw-dropping, one-handed interception against Nebraska. Even after losing out on a training camp battle with senior cornerback Jaden Davis this fall, Graham’s 187 snaps through seven games were more than all but six other OU defensive backs in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

But behind the numbers, Graham’s joy in life in the secondary had begun eroding by the end of his sophomore season and only continued to diminish in 2022.

“His love had faded,” Davon Graham said. “I could see the change in him. Really what drove this is he was just really unhappy."

Last week, with the Sooners off and the position change already complete, Graham returned home to Fort Worth for a visit.

“You know what he told me this past weekend?” his father said. "‘Dad, I feel like I wasted two and a half years of my football career.’ That was a strong statement.”

Those feelings had long been bubbling by the time Venables was formally introduced at OU on Dec. 7, 2021. Before broaching the subject with Venables, Graham first spoke about switching positions with Sooners cornerbacks coach Jay Valai and former wide receivers coach Cale Gundy.

Later on, the first-year coach — according to Graham’s father — made the third-year defensive back a deal.

“Coach Venables said, ‘Let’s give this a try with my system and if you’re not happy, we’ll explore you moving back to offense,’” Davon Graham said. “And he kept his word. And I was glad he kept his word. That was so very important to D.J.”

With his position change now complete, the focus lies on what Graham could provide the Sooners at wide receiver, in 2022 and beyond.

Behind Mims, Willis, Theo Wease and Jalil Farooq, among others OU pass catchers, there are questions over where Graham might fit in the Sooners’ passing game. Brief responses from Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on the role Graham could fill fuels further questions about what is realistic for him over the final five games of the season.

“On offense, he makes big plays at critical times,” said Mike Sports, who coached Graham at Keller Central. “He has that mentality; what I call a close out mentality. When the game’s on the line, that’s when he’s going to make his biggest moves and biggest plays.”

Back in Fort Worth, Graham’s father is simply pleased to see his son back in the position he first fell in love with.

One more thing Graham said on his trip home last week?

“He said, ‘Dad, I have a renewed love for football,’” Davon Graham said. “D.J.’s really happy.”