‘His energy is crazy’: Sooner defenders are relishing Venables’ hands-on presence

NORMAN — Something about Brent Venables is that he pinballs around the fields outside of Memorial Stadium. In the early minutes of a given spring practice session, Oklahoma's first-year head coach is everywhere.

One moment, Venables is drilling techniques into his linebackers. The next, the 51-year old former coordinator is crouching next to a collection of defensive linemen. As defensive back Trey Morrison outlined earlier this week, the Sooners' secondary isn’t exempt from Venables and his detail-oriented coaching, either.

“His energy is crazy. I love it. It gets me hyped for practice,” said Morrison, a senior transfer from North Carolina. “He pushes me. I’ve always wanted somebody to just really push me. He does it.”

Morrison and his fellow defenders are feeling Venables' hands-on presence in the opening weeks of spring camp.

Asked about Venables' intensity, linebacker Danny Stutsman surmised that his head coach's off-switch is broken. On the field, Stutsman and his teammates are still getting used to Venables’ approach of barking practice instructions through a microphone.

"If you know coach Venables, he’s all over us," said defensive back Billy Bowman.

In Venables’ return to Norman in 2022 after 10 seasons at Clemson, there is a philosophical shift from OU's recent history. Under Lincoln Riley from 2017-21, the Sooners leaned on offense-minded leadership to produce back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners and four consecutive College Football Playoff appearances

With Venables — the 2016 Broyles Award winner in charge — OU is again helmed by a coach with defensive roots nearly six full years after Bob Stoops stepped down in June 2017. Even as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby installs his tempo system, players on both sides of the football are feeling the change in emphasis.

“I was fired up to have a defensive-minded coach as a head coach,” wide receiver Theo Wease said. “It’s a lot of stress. Just flying around. Little details. Running on and off the field.”

Junior defensive end Reggie Grimes has been eager to work with Venables for a while. The 6-foot-4 pass rusher said this week that he wanted to play for Venables at Clemson as a four-star recruit out of Tennessee's Ravenwood High School. A few years later, Grimes is calling the national champion coordinator his head coach.

Ahead of his third season at OU, 2022 has delivered Grimes a welcome shift up front.

"With the previous coaching staff, we had an offensive mind and you saw how our offense was," he said. "When we have someone who's been the gold standard of defense who's our head guy, you see how our defense is. So as far as that's concerned, it's different.

"But it's different in a good way."

For players like Bowman, a sophomore defensive back featuring at safety this spring, seeing Venables so heavily involved has not been a surprise. Between defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof and Venables, Stutsman said it feels like he has two position coaches this spring.

For Venables, the hands-on work is partly pragmatic.

"Being an additional set of eyes and ears. Blocking dummy. I’ll do whatever," he said. "That’s my expectation. Everybody’s the same way. To make things efficient."

The other part of it is even simpler. Onlookers can see it from the sidelines at practice as Venables jumps from the defensive backs to the linebackers to his defensive line.

OU's new head coach simply enjoys coaching defense.

"I love to do that," Venables said. "I love getting dirty. Getting dirt under my fingernails. That’s a good thing. That’s a fun thing."

