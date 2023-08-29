OU head football coach Brent Venables addressed media ahead of the Sooners' season opening game against Arkansas State.
Here are highlights from Tulsa World's Eric Bailey and Mason Young:
#Sooners depth chart, what’s up?Marcus Major or Tawee Walker as the starter at RB is really interesting. Lebby had high praise for both yesterday.Andrel Anthony starting at receiver seemed likely but now official.Gentry Williams the No. 2 corner on here. https://t.co/qLmvfHGCDW— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) August 29, 2023
Field prep. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/sazBIuSI3N— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) August 29, 2023
Venables on Tawee Walker, a co-starter at RB: "Really dependable, tough physical, does a lot of the little things right."Says availability has been Walker's strength and he's taken advantage of opportunity. #Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) August 29, 2023
Venables on Justin Harrington, who is a captain and listed atop CHEETAH position: Consistency, work ethic, vocal leader, competes at high level. "He's made plays since we started back up ... he's understanding everything around him and coming into his own as a player." #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) August 29, 2023
Brent Venables on his wife Julie Venables, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June: "Actually she's doing good. We're looking at sometime in the near future doing some type of chemotherapy. Things have gone well, all things considered. Thank you for asking." #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) August 29, 2023
Venables on balancing overall coaching and defense: "Just more efficient. ... Kind of being involved, to me, isn't where I need to be. ... I need to be completely involved defensively." #Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) August 29, 2023
What does Brent Venables like about coaching from the sideline?Talks about being eye-to-eye, hands on, pushing intensity and focus. Also says it creates comfort for the players in how it transitions from practice to games.#Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) August 29, 2023
Venables on Jaren Kanak starting at MIKE: "Some small dips along the way, but he literally had no foundation. ... He has worked tirelessly to put himself in a position to be capable of playing quality football. He's nowhere close to where he's gonna be." #Sooners— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) August 29, 2023