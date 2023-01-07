 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

High-scoring Sooners entertain Iowa State in Top 25 showdown

  Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams addresses Big 12 Media Days

Oklahoma forward Madi Williams is five assists from becoming the first OU player to score 2,000 points, grab 850 rebounds and hit 300 assists in a career.

 Charlie Riedel, AP

No. 11 Iowa State at No. 17 Oklahoma

2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: ESPN2

Records: Iowa State 10-2, 2-0 Big 12; Oklahoma 11-2, 1-1

Three storylines

Points galore: Oklahoma enters Sunday’s contest with the nation’s fifth-best offense. OU is averaging 87.0 points per game, which is set up by a Big 12-best 20.4 assists per contest. Iowa State has the league’s second-highest scoring offense at 79.7 points per game.

Sister, sister: Oklahoma’s Aubrey Joens will face off against her older sister Ashley Joens from Iowa State. It’s the first time that the pair will face each other since the younger sibling transferred to OU. Aubrey Joens is averaging 5.8 points per contest. Ashley Joens is averaging 19.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

New record: Madi Williams can set Oklahoma history on Sunday. The redshirt senior only needs five assists to become the first player in school history to eclipse 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in their career.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

