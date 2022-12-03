High-scoring Sooners clash against defensive-minded Ole Miss in early season showdown

Ole Miss at Oklahoma
2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPN+
Records: Ole Miss 7-1, Oklahoma 6-1
Three storylines
Battle of wills: Oklahoma enters Sunday’s contest owning one of the nation’s most potent offenses. OU is averaging 89.6 points per game, which is fourth nationally. Ole Miss is allowing just 49.6 points an outing, which is one of the nation’s best on defense.
Record breaker: OU’s Taylor Robertson is one of college basketball’s top 3-point shooters in history. She has tied an NCAA record by making five-plus 3-pointers in a game on 39 occasions.
Taking care of the basketball: Oklahoma is 18-1 under Jennie Baranczyk when the team wins the turnover battle against opponents.
People are also reading…
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World