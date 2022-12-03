 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

High-scoring Sooners clash against defensive-minded Ole Miss in early season showdown

  • Updated
  • 0

Ole Miss at Oklahoma

2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Records: Ole Miss 7-1, Oklahoma 6-1

Three storylines

Battle of wills: Oklahoma enters Sunday’s contest owning one of the nation’s most potent offenses. OU is averaging 89.6 points per game, which is fourth nationally. Ole Miss is allowing just 49.6 points an outing, which is one of the nation’s best on defense.

Record breaker: OU’s Taylor Robertson is one of college basketball’s top 3-point shooters in history. She has tied an NCAA record by making five-plus 3-pointers in a game on 39 occasions.

Taking care of the basketball: Oklahoma is 18-1 under Jennie Baranczyk when the team wins the turnover battle against opponents.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

