Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford is 'role model and champion for our Cherokee people'

Indian Country beamed with pride during Sam Bradford’s Heisman Trophy season.

The Cherokee Nation shined brightest as their tribal member represented it on college football’s biggest stage.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. cheered for Bradford, who won the 2008 Heisman Trophy. Hoskin also has watched many citizens recently represent the tribe in professional sports ranging from Major League baseball to world-class fishing.

Whether it is rodeo stars or WNBA heroes, there’s a strong following.

“Witnessing these Cherokee athletes pursue their sport of choice and show the world their talent is inspiring, not just for me but for our whole tribe,” Hoskin said. “They all bring different skills to their sport, but they share a common desire to represent the Cherokee people, our tribe and our culture. “When they step into the bright light of competition, we all cheer a little louder. And when they achieve success, which they do quite often, we can all celebrate and be Cherokee proud.”

A few months after winning the Heisman, Bradford spent a day at Tahlequah Sequoyah High School. The former Oklahoma quarterback ate traditional food, played stickball and addressed the community. He admittedly didn’t know much about his culture but wanted to wrap his arms around his heritage.

Learning about the past was a way to focus on his future.

Bradford’s journey to becoming the first Native American to win a Heisman was watched and respected by Indian Country, including one of the top leaders in Hoskin.

“As an OU alum and lifelong Sooners fan, watching Sam Bradford excel at the highest level, both as an amateur and later as a professional, was always gratifying,” Hoskin said. “He embodied many of the values we closely associate with Indian Country, including a tough and resilient spirit. He carried himself in a humble and appreciative way, and he led by example. He showed kids from our reservation that they can also fulfill their lifelong dreams.

“Sam is a role model and champion for our Cherokee people, not only for his exceptional athleticism, but also for his professionalism. Our youth can strive to emulate him and know that through hard work, commitment and character they too can accomplish great things.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.